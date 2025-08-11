99 Nights in the Forest Brawler guide

In 99 Nights in the Forest, the Brawler is a melee-focused Class that specializes in belligerently rushing down the enemy and defeating them in just a few hits. This combat-oriented playable archetype is one of the few Classes in the game with a hyper-focus on a specific playstyle. Its perks are all about improving survivability and increasing the damage dealt, and it synergizes well with Classes like the Ranger that cover its weaknesses.
Here’s what the Brawler has to offer in 99 Nights in the Forest.
Breaking down the Brawler Class in 99 Nights in the Forest
Unlock requirements and starting gear
Brawler is purchasable for 100 Diamonds in the Daily Classes Shop, provided it appears in the shop stock. The shop rotates its selection of purchasable Classes every 24 hours, making the availability of certain playable archetypes rather limited.
The Brawler starts with Leather Body, a piece of armor that lets you take a few extra hits from the get-go. Since the acquisition of Leather Body is somewhat RNG reliant, it is a great option as a piece of standard starting gear. You can get additional armor of the same type from random chests across the game world or purchase it from the Pelt Trader.
Perks
The Brawler can make use of three perks, which it unlocks each time it levels up to the maximum level cap of 3. You can level it up by receiving melee attacks, landing melee attacks, and regenerating HP the specified number of times.
At level 1, the Brawler receives an additional 40% HP and 30% extra melee weapon damage. As a trade-off, the Class cannot make use of any ranged weaponry. This makes it hyper-specialized in close-range combat, which can be a potential shortcoming when facing numerous enemies. In multiplayer sessions, however, the Brawler synergizes well with Classes that come with an affinity for ranged weapons, like the Ranger.
Upon leveling up to 2, it gains 10% HP regeneration, which activates after taking damage. This will help you survive a lot longer, particularly considering the base HP rating of the Class.
Lastly, level 3 grants the Brawler a 5% chance to block incoming damage. This will render you invulnerable to one attack for roughly every 20 attacks.
