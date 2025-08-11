99 Nights in the Forest Brawler guide

In 99 Nights in the Forest, the Brawler is a melee-focused Class that specializes in belligerently rushing down the enemy and defeating them in just a few hits. This combat-oriented playable archetype is one of the few Classes in the game with a hyper-focus on a specific playstyle. Its perks are all about improving survivability and increasing the damage dealt, and it synergizes well with Classes like the Ranger that cover its weaknesses.

Ad

Here’s what the Brawler has to offer in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Breaking down the Brawler Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirements and starting gear

The Brawler Class (Image via Roblox)

Brawler is purchasable for 100 Diamonds in the Daily Classes Shop, provided it appears in the shop stock. The shop rotates its selection of purchasable Classes every 24 hours, making the availability of certain playable archetypes rather limited.

Ad

Trending

The Brawler starts with Leather Body, a piece of armor that lets you take a few extra hits from the get-go. Since the acquisition of Leather Body is somewhat RNG reliant, it is a great option as a piece of standard starting gear. You can get additional armor of the same type from random chests across the game world or purchase it from the Pelt Trader.

The Ranger Class works well with the Brawler. Find out what it's all about by reading through our guide.

Ad

Perks

The Diamonds shop (Image via Roblox)

The Brawler can make use of three perks, which it unlocks each time it levels up to the maximum level cap of 3. You can level it up by receiving melee attacks, landing melee attacks, and regenerating HP the specified number of times.

Ad

At level 1, the Brawler receives an additional 40% HP and 30% extra melee weapon damage. As a trade-off, the Class cannot make use of any ranged weaponry. This makes it hyper-specialized in close-range combat, which can be a potential shortcoming when facing numerous enemies. In multiplayer sessions, however, the Brawler synergizes well with Classes that come with an affinity for ranged weapons, like the Ranger.

Upon leveling up to 2, it gains 10% HP regeneration, which activates after taking damage. This will help you survive a lot longer, particularly considering the base HP rating of the Class.

Ad

Lastly, level 3 grants the Brawler a 5% chance to block incoming damage. This will render you invulnerable to one attack for roughly every 20 attacks.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to unlock Brawler in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Brawler Class can be unlocked for 100 Diamonds from the Daily Classes Shop.

What is the Brawler’s specialization in 99 Nights in the Forest?

With perks that boost own HP and melee damage, the Brawler specializes in close-range combat.

Ad

Which Classes pair the best with the Brawler in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Brawler works well with Classes that focus on ranged weapons, such as Ranger and Cyborg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025