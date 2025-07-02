99 Nights in the Forest Ranger guide

With the 99 Nights in the Forest Classes update, the Ranger Class was given an overhaul, introducing new perks and starting gear. The Ranger, alongside the Medic, were the first Classes ever added to the experience. In its previous iteration, all that the Ranger offered was a Revolver and a Flashlight, and it was exclusively premium. Currently, the Class has three new perks that completely change your approach to the task of survival in expeditions.
Let’s explore the Ranger in detail and see how the player archetype has changed from its original form.
Breaking down the Ranger in 99 Nights in the Forest
Unlock requirement and starting gear
Previously, the Ranger was purchasable for 350 Robux with no free alternative, making it an expensive endeavor. In its current form, the Ranger can be unlocked for 70 Diamonds, which is smack-dab in the middle of the Class unlock costs.
Its starting gear remains the same as it was in the initial implementation of the Class. You receive a Flashlight, a Revolver, and 18 Revolver Ammo, which makes combat encounters significantly easier.
The Revolver is of great use in both solo play and multiplayer sessions, as enemy encounters become trivial with a good weapon in your inventory.
Perks
Leveling up the Ranger is a little more involved, especially when compared to other Classes. You must rescue kids and kill enemies a certain number of times to level up the Class to three. This can be a little arduous, but it will be worth the additional effort.
At level 1, the Ranger gains 18 Revolver Ammo at the start of every expedition. After reaching level 2, this Class gains a 10% chance of retaining the bullet they fire while using a Revolver.
So, for every 10 shots that you fire, you are likely to get one extra shot, which can help your DPS quite significantly. If luck favors you, you may see the ability activate multiple times in a row, conserving plenty of ammo in the process.
Lastly, the passive acquired at level 3 has the Ranger carry 30 Revolver Ammo at the start of each run. You will have plenty of spare shots alongside the chance to retain the ammo you fire, maximizing the damage you do to enemies.
