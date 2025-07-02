99 Nights in the Forest Ranger guide

With the 99 Nights in the Forest Classes update, the Ranger Class was given an overhaul, introducing new perks and starting gear. The Ranger, alongside the Medic, were the first Classes ever added to the experience. In its previous iteration, all that the Ranger offered was a Revolver and a Flashlight, and it was exclusively premium. Currently, the Class has three new perks that completely change your approach to the task of survival in expeditions.

Ad

Let’s explore the Ranger in detail and see how the player archetype has changed from its original form.

Breaking down the Ranger in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirement and starting gear

The Ranger Class (Image via Roblox)

Previously, the Ranger was purchasable for 350 Robux with no free alternative, making it an expensive endeavor. In its current form, the Ranger can be unlocked for 70 Diamonds, which is smack-dab in the middle of the Class unlock costs.

Ad

Trending

Its starting gear remains the same as it was in the initial implementation of the Class. You receive a Flashlight, a Revolver, and 18 Revolver Ammo, which makes combat encounters significantly easier.

The Revolver is of great use in both solo play and multiplayer sessions, as enemy encounters become trivial with a good weapon in your inventory.

Also read: 99 Nights in the Forest: A beginner's guide

Perks

The Classes station (Image via Roblox)

Leveling up the Ranger is a little more involved, especially when compared to other Classes. You must rescue kids and kill enemies a certain number of times to level up the Class to three. This can be a little arduous, but it will be worth the additional effort.

Ad

At level 1, the Ranger gains 18 Revolver Ammo at the start of every expedition. After reaching level 2, this Class gains a 10% chance of retaining the bullet they fire while using a Revolver.

So, for every 10 shots that you fire, you are likely to get one extra shot, which can help your DPS quite significantly. If luck favors you, you may see the ability activate multiple times in a row, conserving plenty of ammo in the process.

Ad

Lastly, the passive acquired at level 3 has the Ranger carry 30 Revolver Ammo at the start of each run. You will have plenty of spare shots alongside the chance to retain the ammo you fire, maximizing the damage you do to enemies.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to unlock the Ranger in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Ranger can be unlocked for 70 Diamonds.

What is the Ranger’s specialization in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Ad

The Ranger specializes in ranged combat with his Revolver-centric abilities and bonus ammunition.

Can Classes be unlocked for free in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Yes, you can unlock Classes at no premium cost in this experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024