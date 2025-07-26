99 Nights in the Forest Farmer guide

The Farmer is one of the newest 99 Nights in the Forest Classes, added to the experience with the Crafting update. First and foremost, the Farmer is a support-type Class that excels in providing the team with additional resources. It specializes in farming, as its name may have given away, and incentivizes using the farmland to nurture rare plants that produce food.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Farmer Class in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Breaking down the Farmer in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirement and starting gear

The Farmer Class (Image via Roblox)

The newly introduced Daily Class Shop has a chance of having the Farmer Class in stock. When it does, you can buy it for 80 Diamonds, which is on the lower half of the Class pricing spectrum. It is placed right above the 70-Diamond Ranger Class but is less pricey than the Brawler at 100 Diamonds.

Ad

Trending

The Farmer Class starts with a Watering Can, a piece of equipment that will help nurture the farm at a faster pace. It is more equipped to handle resource gathering and management than combat roles, making it a strictly supporting Class.

Also read: 99 Nights in the Forest: A beginner's guide

Perks

The Diamonds shop (Image via Roblox)

The Farmer Class can be leveled up by picking fruits from the farm and watering the farm plots. Doing both of these activities the specified number of times will progress it to level 2 and then 3.

Ad

At level 1, Farmers can use their starter Watering Can to get rarer crops from farm plots. This will help them develop better food that satiates more of the players’ Hunger meters, making it a great starter ability.

Once leveled up to 2, this Class will occasionally develop certain planted saplings into Apple Trees. Apple Trees offer a steady supply of food for the entire team, making them an indispensable addition to the camp.

Ad

Lastly, at level 3, the Farmer guarantees the growth of a Pumpkin after they water the farm plots. Pumpkins can help ensure the team’s Hunger meters are in check for a decent while, allowing all players to redirect their focus to more pressing matters.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to unlock the Farmer Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Farmer Class can be unlocked from the Daily Class Shop for 80 Diamonds.

Ad

What is the starting gear for the Farmer Class in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Farmer Class has the Watering Can as its starting gear.

How to get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest

Diamonds can be acquired by surviving for 99 days, earning Badges, and random drops from Chests and Cultist Strongholds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025