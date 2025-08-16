99 Nights in the Forest Fisherman guide

Fisherman is one of the two newest 99 Nights in the Forest Classes, added alongside Pyromaniac. Introduced with the Fishing Update on August 15, 2025, Fisherman is an angling-focused Class that makes it easier to catch fish and level up your fishing rod. The Class is fairly easy to unlock and provides decent utility for those inclined to focus solely on the Fishing mechanic.
Breaking down Fisherman in 99 Nights in the Forest
How to get and starting gear
Fisherman can be unlocked for 50 Diamonds from the Daily Class Shop, making it among the least expensive Classes in the game. You can get Diamonds from random Chests, Weekly Quest completion, and through the premium shop.
This Class is all about Fishing and fittingly, its starting equipment is a Fishing Rod. Since you always have the tool in your inventory, you won’t have to go looking for the Fishing Hut to seek it out. You only need to find a suitable water body to get started with your fishing sessions.
Perks
Following the trend set by other Classes, the Fisherman starts with one ability, and it unlocks one perk each time it levels up. The level cap of 3 means that the Fisherman has access to three perks at maximum level. You can level it up by catching a certain type of Fish the specified number of times.
The Fisherman’s baseline ability allows it to level up the Fishing Rod at a faster pace. This will help you access better fish at a faster rate, which, in turn, restores more of the hunger meter upon consumption.
At level 2, this Class gains the ability to cast Fishing Rod lines without any windup animations. These lines cover a greater distance than what would be possible with other Classes. Lastly, the third and final level grants the Class the ability to attract Fish at a faster rate.
