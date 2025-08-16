99 Nights in the Forest Fishing update guide

99 Nights in the Forest implemented the Fishing update on August 15, 2025, introducing the titular mechanic to the experience. You can now approach water bodies and catch various kinds of fish, which can be consumed as food to restore your hunger meter. The content drop includes two new Classes and Weekly Quests as well.

Ad

Let’s explore the Fishing update in detail and see how it expands on the core gameplay experience of 99 Nights in the Forest.

Everything new in the Fishing update for 99 Nights in the Forest

Fishing

Official Fishing update render (Image via Roblox)

The Fishing mechanic is the most significant addition to the experience, bringing a whole new way of gathering food to the experience. As a part of this mechanic, you can now explore the Fishing Hut and pick up the Fishing Rod for angling purposes. Upon equipping the Fishing Rod, you can approach any water body to see which fish you can catch.

Ad

Trending

With this update, there are a total of nine types of fish to catch, providing you with varying degrees of nutrition based on their rarity. You can upgrade the Fishing Rod to improve the odds of catching rarer fish.

New playable Classes

The Daily Class Shop (Image via Roblox)

There are two new playable Classes for you to unlock using Diamonds: Fisherman and Pyromaniac. Fisherman is geared towards angling and is the cheaper of the two Classes, available for purchase using 50 Diamonds. Pyromaniac, on the other hand, is far more expensive at 600 Diamonds, and is one of the best all-rounder Classes in the game.

Ad

Both of these Classes are good at their respective roles, so feel free to try them out if you have the Diamonds to spare.

Here's a quick guide to the Hunter, a Class that specializes in hunting animals to collect food and animal pelts.

Weekly Quests and new Event Badges

The new Event Badges (Image via Roblox)

You can complete four new Weekly Quests for extra rewards, which include Diamonds. This makes them one of the only non-premium ways of earning Diamonds without having to rely on RNG drops. Be sure to check them in the hub world to earn a few extra resources.

Ad

As a part of these missions, you can also get four new Event Badges called Baiting, Fishing, Trophy Fishing, and Deep Sea Fishing, which provide you with the following rewards:

Baiting: Upgrade the Fishing Rod to the max level for 4 Diamonds.

Upgrade the Fishing Rod to the max level for 4 Diamonds. Fishing: Catch 100 Fish for a Limited Rainbow Fish lounger and 5 Diamonds.

Catch 100 Fish for a Limited Rainbow Fish lounger and 5 Diamonds. Trophy Fishing: Complete the Fish Index inside the Fishing Hut for 6 Diamonds.

Complete the Fish Index inside the Fishing Hut for 6 Diamonds. Deep Sea Fishing: Catch 30 Sharks for a Limited Fishbowl furniture and 10 Diamonds.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

When was the Fishing update released in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Fishing update was released on August 15, 2025.

Which playable Classes did the Fishing update introduce?

The Fishing update added Fisherman and Pyromaniac as playable races in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Can the Fishing Rod be upgraded?

Yes, once you gather enough XP by continuously fishing, the Fishing Rod can be upgraded by visiting the Upgrade Bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025