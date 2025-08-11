99 Nights in the Forest Hunter guide

The Hunter is a Class in 99 Nights in the Forest that specializes in gathering animal-related resources, such as meat and animal pelts. Think of it as a combat-intensive variant of the Scavenger Class, as the Hunter's perks are tailor-made to hunt dangerous animals. It particularly shines in multiplayer sessions, as it has great synergy with Classes like the Cook and Ranger.

If you’re someone who prefers luring enemies into traps over more direct approaches, the Hunter can be the Class to choose. Let’s see what makes it unique in the selection of Classes featured in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Breaking down the Hunter Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirements and starting gear

The Hunter Class (Image via Roblox)

The Hunter can be bought from the Daily Classes Shop for 40 Diamonds, which is on the lower end of playable archetype prices. It is only more expensive than the Scavenger and the Camper Classes in the game’s roster of playable jobs.

It starts with two bear traps in the inventory, which help you score a pelt or meat early on in the run. These traps will hold you over until you upgrade the Crafting Bench to Tier 2 and unlock the Bear Trap crafting recipe. You only need three Scraps to make eight Bear Traps, making it a highly resource-efficient recipe.

If you prefer a resource-hunting playstyle, check out our Scavenger Class guide.

Perks

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Hunter Class gets one perk each time it is leveled up. Since the level cap is level 3, the Hunter Class receives a maximum of three perks. It can be leveled up by killing the specified number of bunnies, wolves, and alpha wolves.

At level 1, the Hunter Class grants you a higher drop rate for meat, giving you easier access to food. After you’re done hunting for the day, bring back the collected meat to the campfire to cook it and make it fit for consumption. Cooked meat restores more of your hunger meter, directly reducing the number of times you have to hunt for game and face danger in the process.

Once leveled up to 2, the Hunter increases the drop rate for the pelts you receive while hunting. This comes in handy when dealing with the pelt trader for easy access to weapons, flashlights, and the Giant Sack.

Hunters can receive an extra wolf pelt trade option in the Pelt Trader’s shop once it reaches level 3. Having access to an additional purchase option can help you out in the early game. The usefulness of this perk is limited in the late game, as you will likely have everything you need to circumvent the need for the Pelt Trader.

FAQs

How to unlock the Hunter Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Hunter Class can be unlocked for 40 Diamonds in the Daily Classes Shop.

What is the Hunter’s area of specialization in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Hunter Class specializes in hunting and collecting meat and pelts.

What starting gear does the Hunter Class have access to in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Hunter Class has access to two Bear Traps as starting gear.

