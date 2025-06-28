99 Nights in the Forest Medic guide

With the new update, the Medic Class in 99 Nights in the Forest received a slight revamp, as the game added new perks and changed the game plan by a significant degree. It is one of the easiest Classes to unlock in the game, offering support-type perks that make it a great fit for multiplayer sessions.

Ad

This guide explores the Medic Class, discussing its unlock requirements, perks, and more.

Breaking down the Medic in 99 Nights in the Forest

Unlock requirements and starting gear

The Medic Class (Image via Roblox)

Medic can be unlocked for 40 Diamonds, which is cheaper than other Classes in the game. It is designed to support other players, making it perfect for multiplayer sessions. That said, Medics can still pull their weight in solo play, even if the ability to revive yourself becomes unavailable when playing alone.

Ad

Trending

This Class gives you two Bandages as starting equipment, so you don’t have to venture out into the forest immediately for the revival item.

Also read: 99 Nights in the Forest: A beginner’s guide

Perks

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Being a support-type Class, Medic can be leveled up by performing support-type actions. You must find the specified amount of medical supplies and revive players the specified number of times to level it up twice. Once you reach level 3, you can access all three of its perks.

Ad

At level 1, the Medic gives you a 5x revive speed bonus. With it, you can get your fellow Robloxians back on their feet in a jiffy. After leveling up once, you can revive others with more of their HP and Hunger meters filled. This could help your partners circumvent the need to consume resources when at death’s door, since revival will restore some of it anyway.

The final perk at level 3 upgrades one of your Bandages into a Medkit. These are more effective versions of Bandages, restoring more of the fallen teammate’s HP.

Ad

With all three perks unlocked, the Medic can become an indispensable part of a squad upon whom the teammates can thoroughly rely.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to unlock the Medic Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Medic can be unlocked for 40 Diamonds.

What is the starting gear for the Medic Class in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Medic Class starts the run with two Bandages already in the player’s inventory.

Ad

What is the specialization of the Medic Class in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Medic Class specializes in healing and reviving teammates using Bandages and Medkits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024