99 Nights in the Forest Medic guide

With the new update, the Medic Class in 99 Nights in the Forest received a slight revamp, as the game added new perks and changed the game plan by a significant degree. It is one of the easiest Classes to unlock in the game, offering support-type perks that make it a great fit for multiplayer sessions.
This guide explores the Medic Class, discussing its unlock requirements, perks, and more.
Breaking down the Medic in 99 Nights in the Forest
Unlock requirements and starting gear
Medic can be unlocked for 40 Diamonds, which is cheaper than other Classes in the game. It is designed to support other players, making it perfect for multiplayer sessions. That said, Medics can still pull their weight in solo play, even if the ability to revive yourself becomes unavailable when playing alone.
This Class gives you two Bandages as starting equipment, so you don’t have to venture out into the forest immediately for the revival item.
Also read: 99 Nights in the Forest: A beginner’s guide
Perks
Being a support-type Class, Medic can be leveled up by performing support-type actions. You must find the specified amount of medical supplies and revive players the specified number of times to level it up twice. Once you reach level 3, you can access all three of its perks.
At level 1, the Medic gives you a 5x revive speed bonus. With it, you can get your fellow Robloxians back on their feet in a jiffy. After leveling up once, you can revive others with more of their HP and Hunger meters filled. This could help your partners circumvent the need to consume resources when at death’s door, since revival will restore some of it anyway.
The final perk at level 3 upgrades one of your Bandages into a Medkit. These are more effective versions of Bandages, restoring more of the fallen teammate’s HP.
With all three perks unlocked, the Medic can become an indispensable part of a squad upon whom the teammates can thoroughly rely.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
How to unlock the Medic Class in 99 Nights in the Forest
The Medic can be unlocked for 40 Diamonds.
What is the starting gear for the Medic Class in 99 Nights in the Forest?
The Medic Class starts the run with two Bandages already in the player’s inventory.
What is the specialization of the Medic Class in 99 Nights in the Forest?
The Medic Class specializes in healing and reviving teammates using Bandages and Medkits.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024