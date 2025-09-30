99 Nights in the Forest Obsidiron Hammer guide

The 99 Nights in the Forest Meteor Shower update saw the introduction of various meteor-themed items. Among these items is the Obsidiron Hammer, an item that is exclusively available through the Obsidiron Chest. You can use this tool as an explosive melee weapon that causes mini-explosions each time you swing it.
The Obsidiron Chest is a fairly challenging item to get, which makes the aforementioned hammer an item to pursue well into a run. Let’s explore how to get it.
About the Obsidiron Hammer in 99 Nights in the Forest
Overview
Obsidiron Hammer is an effective melee weapon, boasting a high damage stat and offering secondary explosions for extra damage. The secondary explosions can be triggered by filling up a meter by hitting enemies or receiving damage while wearing the Obsidiron Chestplant and Obsidiron Boots. Explosions have a damage rating of 50-60, making it a nice bonus for crowd control.
The Brawler Class, in particular, pairs well with this weapon, as it grants bonus damage to melee weapons.
How to get
Obsidiron Hammer is one of two items that can be obtained from the Obsidiron Chest. For the Obsidiron Chest, you must wait until the Meteor Showers trigger, and locate the Meteor Anvil building on the map. It is marked with a red anvil icon, making it fairly easy to spot.
Day 3 onwards, meteors will start falling out of the sky at random, so be sure to prepare as much as possible to maximize your survivability. Craft or find some good armor and keep your survival meters topped off before heading over to the Meteor Anvil.
Inside the Meteor Anvil building, you will encounter Meteor Crabs. Defeat them, and assemble the blueprint using the parts scattered inside. Then, you can use the blueprint to craft the Obsidiron Chest.
You need the following resources to craft the Obsidiron Chest:
- 10x Meteor Shard: Randomly dropped by Meteor Crabs; obtained by mining Meteor Crystals and Obsidian Crystals.
- 5x Gold Shard: Randomly obtained by mining Meteor Crystals and Obsidian Crystals.
- 3x Obsidiron Ingots: Obtained by processing Raw Obsidian Ore into Raw Obsidian Ore (Shard), then Scalding Obsidiron Ingot, and finally into Obsidiron Ingot. Raw Obsidiron ores are dropped by mining Obsidiron Crystals.
With that, the Obsidiron Chest will finally be ready to be opened. Place it anywhere and open it to receive either an Obsidiron Chestplate or an Obsidiron Hammer.
FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest
How do I get the Obsidiron Hammer in 99 Nights in the Forest?
The Obsidiron Hammer can be obtained through the Obsidiron Chest.
How do I get the Obsidiron Chest?
The Obsidiron Chest can be crafted using 10 Meteor Shards, five Gold Shards, and three Obsidiron Ingots at the Meteor Anvil.
Is the Obsidiron Hammer worth it in 99 Nights in the Forest?
The Obsidiron Hammer is among the best weapons in the game, offering high damage with its swings and secondary explosions upon filling up the meter.
