99 Nights in the Forest Obsidiron Hammer guide

The 99 Nights in the Forest Meteor Shower update saw the introduction of various meteor-themed items. Among these items is the Obsidiron Hammer, an item that is exclusively available through the Obsidiron Chest. You can use this tool as an explosive melee weapon that causes mini-explosions each time you swing it.

Ad

The Obsidiron Chest is a fairly challenging item to get, which makes the aforementioned hammer an item to pursue well into a run. Let’s explore how to get it.

About the Obsidiron Hammer in 99 Nights in the Forest

Overview

The Brawler Class pairs well with the Obsidiron Hammer (Image via Roblox)

Obsidiron Hammer is an effective melee weapon, boasting a high damage stat and offering secondary explosions for extra damage. The secondary explosions can be triggered by filling up a meter by hitting enemies or receiving damage while wearing the Obsidiron Chestplant and Obsidiron Boots. Explosions have a damage rating of 50-60, making it a nice bonus for crowd control.

Ad

Trending

The Brawler Class, in particular, pairs well with this weapon, as it grants bonus damage to melee weapons.

This article lists the latest codes for 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to get

The Obsidiron Chest can be crafted (Image via Roblox)

Obsidiron Hammer is one of two items that can be obtained from the Obsidiron Chest. For the Obsidiron Chest, you must wait until the Meteor Showers trigger, and locate the Meteor Anvil building on the map. It is marked with a red anvil icon, making it fairly easy to spot.

Ad

Day 3 onwards, meteors will start falling out of the sky at random, so be sure to prepare as much as possible to maximize your survivability. Craft or find some good armor and keep your survival meters topped off before heading over to the Meteor Anvil.

Inside the Meteor Anvil building, you will encounter Meteor Crabs. Defeat them, and assemble the blueprint using the parts scattered inside. Then, you can use the blueprint to craft the Obsidiron Chest.

Ad

You need the following resources to craft the Obsidiron Chest:

10x Meteor Shard: Randomly dropped by Meteor Crabs; obtained by mining Meteor Crystals and Obsidian Crystals.

Randomly dropped by Meteor Crabs; obtained by mining Meteor Crystals and Obsidian Crystals. 5x Gold Shard: Randomly obtained by mining Meteor Crystals and Obsidian Crystals.

Randomly obtained by mining Meteor Crystals and Obsidian Crystals. 3x Obsidiron Ingots: Obtained by processing Raw Obsidian Ore into Raw Obsidian Ore (Shard), then Scalding Obsidiron Ingot, and finally into Obsidiron Ingot. Raw Obsidiron ores are dropped by mining Obsidiron Crystals.

With that, the Obsidiron Chest will finally be ready to be opened. Place it anywhere and open it to receive either an Obsidiron Chestplate or an Obsidiron Hammer.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How do I get the Obsidiron Hammer in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Obsidiron Hammer can be obtained through the Obsidiron Chest.

How do I get the Obsidiron Chest?

The Obsidiron Chest can be crafted using 10 Meteor Shards, five Gold Shards, and three Obsidiron Ingots at the Meteor Anvil.

Is the Obsidiron Hammer worth it in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Obsidiron Hammer is among the best weapons in the game, offering high damage with its swings and secondary explosions upon filling up the meter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025