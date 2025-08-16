99 Nights in the Forest Pyromaniac guide

The Pyromaniac is one of the two newest Classes to be released in 99 Nights in the Forest, the other being the Fisherman. Introduced with the Fishing update, this Class brings in perks that focus solely on using your Flamethrower. This Class is made for endgame players, as its unlock requirement and overall utility indicates.

Read on to learn all there is to know about the Pyromaniac Class, including unlock requirements, starting gear, and perks.

Breaking down the Pyromaniac in 99 Nights in the Forest

How to unlock and starting gear

The Pyromaniac Class (Image via Roblox)

The Pyromaniac Class shares the top spot with Cyborg as the most expensive to unlock in the game. Priced at 600 Diamonds, it will take a significant amount of effort to get this Class. The only other Class to come close in terms of unlock cost is the Assassin, which can be unlocked for 500 Diamonds.

While playing as a Pyromaniac, you will receive the Flamethrower as the starting tool. This weapon is among the best in the game, being able to burn through the enemies’ HP with ease. Of course, it burns through fuel just as quickly, so you may want to use it sparingly in the early game when fuel is sparse.

Perks

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Pyromaniac Class is all about using the Flamethrower, and this extends to its leveling requirements. You can reach level 3, the level cap, by killing enemies with fire, unlocking a total of three perks along the way.

At level 1, you can use Fuel Canisters to reload the Flamethrower. This eliminates the need for specialized ammunition while reloading the weapon, making it significantly more convenient to use. Additionally, the perk also automatically cooks food when dropped.

Upon reaching level 2, you will unlock the ability to restore more Fuel through Fuel Canisters. Lastly, the level 3 perk boosts your movement speed for each burning enemy in your vicinity.

This Class encourages a frenetic playstyle where you burn everything down with your weapon. Consider using an Oil Drill to generate fuel for your Flamethrower, giving you a near-endless supply of fuel to burn.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How to unlock the Pyromaniac Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Pyromaniac Class can be unlocked for 600 Diamonds.

How to get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest

Diamonds can be obtained through random Chest drops, Weekly Quest completion, and premium purchases.

What does the Pyromaniac specialize in?

The Pyromaniac specializes in leveraging the Flamethrower and burning down enemies with it.

