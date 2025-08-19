99 Nights in the Forest Strong Axe guide

An Axe will be your best friend early on in a typical 99 Nights in the Forest run, being the tool required to collect wood. Among the different Axes in the game, the Strong Axe is among the most reliable. Accessible without any significant RNG and a direct upgrade over the Old and Good Axes, the Strong Axe will serve you well even in the late-game.

Let’s take a thorough look at the Strong Axe and what makes it so special in 99 Nights in the Forest.

An overview of the Strong Axe in 99 Nights in the Forest

An Axe in action (Image via Roblox)

The Strong Axe is a tool that doubles as a weapon when needed, available every fourth time the Pelt Trader appears on the map. Since the Pelt Trader takes three to four days to reappear, it can be about 16 in-game days before you find the Strong Axe in stock. You will need a Bear Pelt to get this tool, so be sure to hunt one down preemptively. Alternatively, you can get it as a random drop from Gold Chests, found scattered across the map.

This tool is capable of knocking down even the largest trees with little effort. It can also cover multiple trees in a single swing, provided the trees are close enough. If you ever find yourself in a sticky situation, the Axe can be used as a weapon. While its damage rating is higher than the other Axes, it is still not a particularly reliable melee armament.

The Strong Axe can also break open the Ice Chest, making it one of the only tools capable of doing so apart from the Ice Axe.

About Axes

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Axes are a central gameplay implement used to gather wood during the day. Since keeping the campfire alight is essential for your survival at night, having a good Axe can be a lifesaver. Currently, there are five items categorized as Axes in the game: Old Axe, Good Axe, Ice Axe, Strong Axe, and Chainsaw.

Apart from the Old Axe, which is the default wood-chopping tool, every Axe can be obtained through certain Chests as random drops. Listed below are the different Axes and their respective acquisition methods:

Old Axe: Available by default.

Available by default. Good Axe: Bought from the Pelt Trader using a Bunny Foot; available as a random Chest drop.

Bought from the Pelt Trader using a Bunny Foot; available as a random Chest drop. Strong Axe: Bought from the Pelt Trader with a Bear Pelt; available as a random Gold Chest drop.

Bought from the Pelt Trader with a Bear Pelt; available as a random Gold Chest drop. Ice Axe: Available exclusively in Ice Chests found in the Ice Biome.

Available exclusively in Ice Chests found in the Ice Biome. Chainsaw: Available as a random drop from Ruby Chests; can be crafted in the Workshop with four Cultist Gems, four Bear Pelts, two Alpha Wolf Pelts, and 10 Scraps.

Use this guide to find out more about the Chainsaw in 99 Nights in the Forest.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How to get the Strong Axe in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Strong Axe can be acquired from the Pelt Trader using a Bear Pelt or as a random Gold Chest drop.

What is the Strong Axe used for?

The Strong Axe is used to chop down trees of all sizes and, if necessary, as a weapon.

How often does the Pelt Trader reappear?

The Pelt Trader reappears on the map every three to four days.

