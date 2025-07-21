How to use Chainsaw in 99 Nights in the Forest

99 Nights in the Forest involves using everything at your disposal to ensure survival, including specialized equipment, such as the Chainsaw. It is designed to speed up the process of gathering lumber while allowing you to cut down larger trees. This handy tool can be indispensable to a Lumberjack character, particularly in single-player settings.

Here’s how to get a Chainsaw and its uses in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Getting the Chainsaw in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Chainsaw can chop down massive trees (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to get the Chainsaw: the Anvil Base and Ruby Chests. A prerequisite for the Anvil Base is to fully upgrade the Crafting Table. Once you’ve done so, you will find a new building called the Anvil Base on the map. Travel to this location, break down the door with an axe, and defeat the enemies inside.

Now, locate all the pieces of the Anvils inside the building. You will find them on different levels, so you won’t have to search far for them. Then, return to the main area of the building and place the Anvil pieces in the designated spot. This is highlighted by a darkened Anvil symbol, letting you know where to put the pieces together.

With that, you will have gained the ability to craft new items, including the Chainsaw. For it, you need four Cultist Gems, four Bear Pelts, two Alpha Wolf Pets, and 10 Scraps. Naturally, you need to scrounge up plenty of resources to craft the item, but rest assured that the result is well worth the effort.

Alternatively, you can receive a Chainsaw as a random drop from Ruby Chests. Ruby Chests are found in the most dangerous places in the forest, such as the Cultist Stronghold. If you’re sufficiently prepared, you can repeatedly raid the Stronghold to get the Chest and try to get the Chainsaw.

Using the Chainsaw

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Chainsaw is primarily used for lumber-gathering purposes, meant to unlock access to the larger tree types found in the game world. You can equip it from your inventory like any other tool and press the left mouse button to use it. The tool makes short work of any tree in its way, making it a great item for both single-player and multiplayer sessions.

It’s particularly great for the former, as it helps you save plenty of time while gathering wood from the forest. That way, you can focus on other endeavors to massively improve your odds of survival.

The Chainsaw is even more useful for Lumberjack characters. Not only will Lumberjacks receive more wood and saplings thanks to their passive, but they will also be significantly faster at the task.

FAQs

How to craft the Chainsaw in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Chainsaw can be crafted using four Cultist Gems, four Bear Pelts, two Alpha Wolf Pets, and 10 Scraps.

How to unlock the Anvil Base in 99 Nights in the Forest

The location of the Anvil Base is revealed once you upgrade your crafting table to the highest level.

Is 99 Nights in the Forest a free-to-play experience?

Yes, the game is free to play, with no mandatory purchase requirements imposed on the player.

