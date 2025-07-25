99 Nights in the Forest Teamwork Badge guide

99 Nights in the Forest includes various Badges you can earn by completing objectives. One of the most challenging to acquire is the Teamwork Badge, which entails surviving 99 nights in a party of five players. Numerous complications may arise while completing this objective, making it so elusive.

Let’s take a look at the Teamwork Badge and how to get it in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Breaking down the Teamwork Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest

How to get

The Teamwork Badge (Image via Roblox)

The objective of the Teamwork Badge is to survive 99 nights while playing in a party of five players. This lengthy task will require plenty of coordination between the five participants to ensure everyone makes it out alive.

A good team composition balances offensive roles with utility ones. That way, everyone will have plenty of resources to top off their health and hunger meters. At the same time, combat encounters will be easy with two or three teammates handling the front lines.

All participants must readily play their respective roles in the team to ensure no one is downed for long. Furthermore, they must balance their resources well to prevent anyone from falling to a depleted hunger meter.

For the utility roles, having a Medic and a Lumberjack on your team can help immensely. Medics will supply the team with Bandages to heal any unfortunate wounds, while the Lumberjack can make resource gathering a cinch.

There are plenty of options for combat roles, but the most favorable are Cyborg, Assassin, and Brawler. If you want a balance between utility and combat roles, consider picking Hunter for collecting extra Meat and Wolf Pelts.

With proper strategy and coordination, you will make steady progress toward the 99th night. It will take 75-90 minutes to reach the final night. Once the night is over, the Badge and its associated reward will be given to you.

Reward

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

After completing the objective, you will receive the Teamwork Badge, with an on-screen pop-up notifying you of the same. Along with the Badge, you will get eight Diamonds, which is pittance for what is one of the game's most challenging tasks.

Practically speaking, there is no real reason to pursue this Badge other than for the sake of completion. This is particularly true if you can’t gather a party of five with whom you can reliably communicate. If you wish to add the Badge to your collection anyway, we recommend joining a party of Robloxians who are veterans of the experience. That way, the struggle to reach the 99th night will be minimal.

FAQs

How can I get the Teamwork Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Teamwork Badge can be obtained by completing 99 nights in a team of five players.

What is the reward for getting the Teamwork Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Apart from the Badge itself, the reward for getting the Teamwork Badge is eight Diamonds.

What is the difficulty rating for the Teamwork Badge in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The in-game difficulty rating for the Teamwork Badge is 4.5 Stars, just half a Star shy of the highest rating of 5 Stars.

