99 Nights in the Forest taming guide

Taming is a game mechanic that lets you take control of wild animals in 99 Nights in the Forest. It can be used by all players to give themselves a follower during their dangerous adventures in the forest. Notably, some pets can also serve as combat companions, fighting animals and cultist members on your command.

This guide explains the entire taming process to help you get a pet in 99 Nights in the Forest.

A complete guide on how to tame animals in 99 Nights in the Forest

Find and equip a Taming Flute

Old Taming Flute (Image via Roblox)

Animals can be turned into pets by using a Taming Flute. Currently, there are three types of flutes in this Roblox experience, named Old, Good, and Strong, based on the increasing order of their level or effectiveness.

You can find several Old Taming Flutes in the station parallel to the "Missing Kid Locations" board. Approach one such item and take it by pressing the 'E' key.

Use the flute and complete the taming minigame

The taming minigame (Image via Roblox)

After equipping any Taming Flute, head over to an animal and click on it to begin the taming minigame. It will require you to keep a red bar balanced within the green area. Clicking the left mouse button on PC or tapping repeatedly on the mobile screen will cause the red bar to rise while doing nothing will make it fall.

During the minigame, the chosen animal turns passive. So, you can use a Taming Flute to avoid fighting a wolf or a bear, besides making them pets.

Give the food requested by the animal

Feed the pet its requested food (Image via Roblox)

When the taming minigame is finished, the chosen animal will request a particular food item or items, which will be indicated by a cloud above their head. Give the food to them to complete the first taming stage. Then, repeat the entire process until all the taming stages of the animal are completed.

An animal can have up to five taming stages, each stage culminating only when you give the critter its requested food.

Command the tamed animal

A tamed Bunny (Image via Roblox)

When the animal is tamed, a paw icon will appear over them. It will also get a random name, which you can change by accessing the pet commands.

To give commands, click the pet and then choose either of the following:

Follow : Makes the pet follow you. It attacks cultists or animals that hit your avatar.

: Makes the pet follow you. It attacks cultists or animals that hit your avatar. Sit : Makes the pet sit down. It stops following you and takes a passive stance.

: Makes the pet sit down. It stops following you and takes a passive stance. Release : Makes the pet despawn, allowing you to tame other animals.

: Makes the pet despawn, allowing you to tame other animals. Rename: Allows you to rename the pet.

All animals and their taming requirements in 99 Nights in the Forest

Taming requirements for all animals (Image via Roblox)

An animal's size directly correlates to its food requirement at every taming stage. Moreover, it determines the kind of flute required to tame it. So, you cannot use an Old Taming Flute to make a pet Mammoth.

Here's a list of all animals, including their taming stages and required food items for the taming process, in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Animal/Pet Required Flute Stages of taming Required Food Bunny Old Taming Flute 1 1 Carrot Kiwi Old Taming Flute 1 1 Berry Wolf Old Taming Flute 3 Stage 1: 2 Steak Stage 2: 2 Steak Stage 3: 2 Steak Alpha Wolf Good Taming Flute 4 Stage 1: 1 Steak, 1 Stew, 1 Corn Stage 2: 1 Steak, 1 Stew, 1 Corn Stage 3: 1 Steak, 1 Stew, 1 Corn Stage 4: 1 Steak, 1 Stew, 1 Corn Stage 5: 1 Steak, 1 Stew, 1 Corn Bear Strong Taming Flute 5 Stage 1: 1 Steak, 1 Stew, 1 Pumpkin Stage 2: 1 Steak, 1 Stew, 1 Pumpkin Stage 3: 1 Steak, 1 Stew, 1 Pumpkin Stage 4: 1 Steak, 1 Stew, 1 Pumpkin Stage 5: 1 Steak, 1 Stew, 1 Pumpkin Polar Bear Strong Taming Flute 5 Stage 1: 1 Rib, 2 Stew Stage 2: 1 Rib, 2 Stew Stage 3: 1 Rib, 2 Stew Stage 4: 1 Rib, 2 Stew Stage 5: 1 Rib, 2 Stew Scorpion Old Taming Flute 3 Stage 1: 1 Steak, 1 Morsel Stage 2: 1 Steak, 1 Morsel Stage 3: 1 Steak, 1 Morsel Arctic Fox Good Taming Flute 3 Stage 1: 1 Steak, 1 Chili Stage 2: 1 Steak, 1 Chili Stage 3: 1 Steak, 1 Chili Mammoth Strong Taming Flute 5 Stage 1: 2 Pumpkin, 1 Cake Stage 2: 2 Pumpkin, 1 Cake Stage 3: 2 Pumpkin, 1 Cake Stage 4: 2 Pumpkin, 1 Cake Stage 5: 2 Pumpkin, 1 Cake Hellephant Strong Taming Flute 5 Stage 1: 2 Pumpkin, 1 Cake Stage 2: 2 Pumpkin, 1 Cake Stage 3: 2 Pumpkin, 1 Cake Stage 4: 2 Pumpkin, 1 Cake Stage 5: 2 Pumpkin, 1 Cake

The Mammoth is the strongest animal in 99 Nights in the Forest. It has a massive 800 HP, and when tamed, it deals 30 damage to enemies with every hit. This creature exclusively appears in the snow biome after the Campfire is upgraded to level four.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How to upgrade a Taming Flute

You can upgrade a Taming Flute in the Upgrade Station, marked by a hammer icon on the map.

When can a Taming Flute be upgraded?

An Old Taming Flute can be upgraded to a Good Taming Flute and beyond after it reaches a certain XP threshold. You can earn flute experience by taming animals.

When do pets start attacking?

Your pets only begin attacking enemies when you receive damage from them.

