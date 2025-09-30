99 Nights in the Forest Meteor Anvil: Location and all crafting recipes

The addition of the Meteor Anvil has expanded the crafting possibilities in 99 Nights in the Forest. Adventurers can now create a variety of useful equipment, such as the Infernal Helmet that makes the wearer immune to lava, and the Obsidiron Chest that contains armor and weapons. The anvil can appear anywhere in the forest and can be found easily by using the Map.

Here's how you can find the Meteor Anvil and use it to craft powerful gears and items in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to find and use Meteor Anvil in 99 Nights in the Forest

Location of the Meteor Anvil (Image via Roblox)

The Meteor Anvil becomes accessible after the first Meteor Shower event, which occurs at the end of Day 5. When a Meteor Shower begins, the sky turns crimson orange, and meteors begin to fall and hit random parts of the forest. "The sky is on fire” message appears on the screen before the event to notify you about the occurrences.

On Day 6, following the Meteor Shower, you'll notice a red anvil icon on the Map. This indicates the location of the Meteor Anvil, which is randomized in each playthrough. Note that accessing the anvil may require you to upgrade your Campfire to Level 4 or Level 5.

The building that contains the anvil will be teeming with Meteor Crabs. Instead of approaching them, it is advised to kill the crabs with a ranged weapon, such as a Crossbow, Blowdart, or Rifle, to avoid damage. A Meteor Crab has 75 HP, which is lower than the usual wolves found in the forest.

Once inside the building, interact with the Meteor Anvil by pressing and holding the E key on PC. A menu will appear on screen, showing the available crafting recipes associated with the anvil.

All crafting recipes in the Meteor Anvil

The complete list of crafting recipes (Image via Roblox)

In 99 Nights in the Forest, the following items can be crafted by using the Meteor Anvil:

Item Required Materials Usage Hammer Log x 5

Scrap x 5 Move structures at your base Bandage Bunny Foot x 2

Wolf Pelt x 2 Heal yourself or revive teammates Infernal Helmet Cultist King Antler x 1

Scorpion Shell x 6 Reduces incoming damage and makes you immune to burning from lava Chainsaw Cultist Gem x 4

Bear Pelt x 4

Alpha Wolf Pelt x 2

Scrap x10 Cuts down trees and damages enemies Axe Trim Kit Meteor Shard x 8

Gold Shard x 3 Upgrades a selected axe and gives it a golden trim Armour Trim Kit Meteor Shard x 8

Gold Shard x 5 Upgrades the durability of an armour and turns parts of it into gold Obsidiron Boots Meteor Shard x 10

Obsidiron Ingot x 1 Increases Sprint speed. It also creates small explosions around the wearer when they take a specific amount of damage from enemies. Obsidiron Chest Blueprint Meteor Shard x 10

Gold Shard x 5

Obsidiron Ingot x 3 Used to craft the Obsidiron Chest

Meteor Shards and Gold Shards can be obtained by mining the meteors that appear in the forest following the Meteor Shower event. They are a guaranteed drop, so you can store several of them in your Sack at a time. On the other hand, getting an Obsidiron Ingot is a hectic process.

To get an Obsidiron Ingot in 99 Nights in the Forest, mine a Raw Obsidiron Ore from a meteor. Then, drop the Raw Obsidiron Ore from a high place, such as a lighthouse or a hill, to break it. Take the broken ore and throw it in the lava formed by the meteor's impact to eventually get the Obsidiron Ingot.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What icon indicates the location of the Meteor Anvil?

A red anvil icon shows the location of this anvil on the Map.

How much damage does a Meteor Crab deal with each hit?

The Meteor Crab deals almost 25 damage with each hit.

How do I get the Cultist King Antler for crafting the Infernal Helmet?

This item is dropped by the Cultist King. This enemy only appears in the Cultist King Base in the Volcanic biome after you've used four Cultist Gems.

