  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • 99 Nights in the Forest Poison Master guide

99 Nights in the Forest Poison Master guide

By Spandan Chatterjee
Published Aug 23, 2025 07:35 GMT
99 Nights in the Forest Frog loading screen
Poison Master gives powerful starter tools to the user (Image via Roblox)

Poison Master lets you fight fire with fire in the latest 99 Nights in the Forest update. The new Class gives you Poison Armor, which inflicts poison damage to the toxic frogs and other creatures in the forest. Moreover, it provides a Blowpipe with unlimited darts, allowing you to defeat enemies from range. This Class is a must-have for anyone who wants to reach the end of this survival experience.

Ad

This guide explores the advantages provided by the Poison Master in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to unlock Poison Master in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Poison Master Class (Image via Roblox)
The Poison Master Class (Image via Roblox)

The Poison Master is available in the Class Shop for 200 Diamonds. Its unlock cost coincides with that of Blacksmith, so you'll need to decide whether to choose an offensive or a more passive Class. The Blacksmith gives unique perks tied to the Crafting Bench, but provides no combat buffs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Diamonds are the primary currency in this game. You can obtain them by earning badges, raiding Cutlist Strongholds, and reaching the ending (Day 99).

Master the art of infiltrating and clearing Cultist Strongholds with our comprehensive guide.

Level up requirements and perks for Poison Master

Complete the conditions to level up the Class (Image via Roblox)
Complete the conditions to level up the Class (Image via Roblox)

The Poison Master gives you a Blowpipe and a Poison Armor as starting equipment. As such, this Class caters to an offensive and daring playstyle. The armor poisons all enemies that attack the wearer, whereas the Blowpipe lets the user constantly rain down poisonous darts on enemies.

Ad

The Blowpipe has an extremely slow reload time. Counteracting this disadvantage is the weapon's poisoning capabilities. When the Poison Master is fully leveled up, attacks start dealing higher damage to poisoned enemies. So, all the user needs to do is hit the enemy with a Blowpipe, poison them, and then follow it with a few quick strikes from a melee weapon.

Here are all the perks and level-up requirements for the Poison Master Class in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Ad
LevelRequirementsPerks
1N/A
Your poison effects are stronger
2Kill enemies that are poisoned: 0/100
25% chance for enemies to spread their poison on death
3Kill enemies while they are poisoned: 0/200
Attacks deal increased damage to enemies afflicted with poison
Ad

Farming frogs is the best way to level up this Class. Such enemies only deal five damage per hit and are slower than wolves, bears, and arctic foxes.

Is Poison Master a strong Class?

The door in the Frog Cave (Image via Roblox)
The door in the Frog Cave (Image via Roblox)

Poison Master is a meta for both solo and team runs. It gives strong equipment as well as survivability perks, and is easier to level up compared to other high-tier Classes. Additionally, it is perfect for breezing through the latest content in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Ad

Given that the Poison Master can spread their poison effects to other enemies, it is extremely effective at crowd control. Use it in the Frog Cave to quickly defeat all the croakers and eventually fight the gigantic Frog King.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest Frog Key: How to get and use

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What is the cost of the Poison Master Class?

Ad

This Class can be unlocked with 200 Diamonds.

Does the Poison Armor affect every enemy that hits the wearer?

Yes, each enemy that hits you gets poisoned when you have the Poison Armor equipped.

How many shots can a Blowpipe fire?

A Blowpipe can fire three darts before requiring a reload.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Spandan Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications