99 Nights in the Forest Poison Master guide

Poison Master lets you fight fire with fire in the latest 99 Nights in the Forest update. The new Class gives you Poison Armor, which inflicts poison damage to the toxic frogs and other creatures in the forest. Moreover, it provides a Blowpipe with unlimited darts, allowing you to defeat enemies from range. This Class is a must-have for anyone who wants to reach the end of this survival experience.

This guide explores the advantages provided by the Poison Master in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to unlock Poison Master in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Poison Master Class (Image via Roblox)

The Poison Master is available in the Class Shop for 200 Diamonds. Its unlock cost coincides with that of Blacksmith, so you'll need to decide whether to choose an offensive or a more passive Class. The Blacksmith gives unique perks tied to the Crafting Bench, but provides no combat buffs.

Diamonds are the primary currency in this game. You can obtain them by earning badges, raiding Cutlist Strongholds, and reaching the ending (Day 99).

Level up requirements and perks for Poison Master

Complete the conditions to level up the Class (Image via Roblox)

The Poison Master gives you a Blowpipe and a Poison Armor as starting equipment. As such, this Class caters to an offensive and daring playstyle. The armor poisons all enemies that attack the wearer, whereas the Blowpipe lets the user constantly rain down poisonous darts on enemies.

The Blowpipe has an extremely slow reload time. Counteracting this disadvantage is the weapon's poisoning capabilities. When the Poison Master is fully leveled up, attacks start dealing higher damage to poisoned enemies. So, all the user needs to do is hit the enemy with a Blowpipe, poison them, and then follow it with a few quick strikes from a melee weapon.

Here are all the perks and level-up requirements for the Poison Master Class in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Level Requirements Perks 1 N/A Your poison effects are stronger 2 Kill enemies that are poisoned: 0/100 25% chance for enemies to spread their poison on death 3 Kill enemies while they are poisoned: 0/200 Attacks deal increased damage to enemies afflicted with poison

Farming frogs is the best way to level up this Class. Such enemies only deal five damage per hit and are slower than wolves, bears, and arctic foxes.

Is Poison Master a strong Class?

The door in the Frog Cave (Image via Roblox)

Poison Master is a meta for both solo and team runs. It gives strong equipment as well as survivability perks, and is easier to level up compared to other high-tier Classes. Additionally, it is perfect for breezing through the latest content in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Given that the Poison Master can spread their poison effects to other enemies, it is extremely effective at crowd control. Use it in the Frog Cave to quickly defeat all the croakers and eventually fight the gigantic Frog King.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest Frog Key: How to get and use

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What is the cost of the Poison Master Class?

This Class can be unlocked with 200 Diamonds.

Does the Poison Armor affect every enemy that hits the wearer?

Yes, each enemy that hits you gets poisoned when you have the Poison Armor equipped.

How many shots can a Blowpipe fire?

A Blowpipe can fire three darts before requiring a reload.

