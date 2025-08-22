99 Nights in the Forest: The Frog Invasion patch notes

The Frog Invasion update has brought a plethora of content to explore in 99 Nights in the Forest. It is now possible to find and kill frogs that gather near ponds. Doing so will let you get Frog Keys from the ponds that unlock the chamber of the Frog King. Additionally, multiple new gears have arrived in the game, alongside a new Class that oozes toxicity.

Let's take a look at all the features introduced by The Frog Invasion update.

Complete patch notes for The Frog Invasion update

All the information about the latest content (Image via Roblox)

99 Nights in the Forest introduced fishing in the previous update. It added a total of eight types of fish, which are still obtainable from different ponds all over the map. However, you may now find hostile frogs near such ponds, which attack you on sight and deal poison damage.

Frogs aren't pets or instant food. They are enemies, which, when killed, turn into Meat. They strike with their tongue to inflict poison on your character (DoT), so make sure to have a few healing items before fighting an army of the croaking creatures.

Below is the changelog for the latest 99 Nights in the Forest update:

Frog Invasion

Frogs have invaded the forest, rumour is they're gathering near a whirlpool?

What’s new:

A bunch of different species of frogs to fight off

New poisonous frog armour

Poisoned Spears

Poison Darts

Frog boots, put a hop in your step

A new class, the Poison Master

About the new Poison Master Class in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Poison Master (Image via Roblox)

Poison Master is the overall 19th Class in 99 Nights in the Forest. It can be unlocked with 200 Diamonds whenever it is in stock in the Class Shop.

The Poison Master spawns with a Blowpipe and a Poison Armor. As the name suggests, the armor poisons whoever hits the wearer. It is extremely effective and even considered on par with the Cyborg Armor.

Like others, the Poison Master can be upgraded by completing its level-up requirements. Here are all its provided benefits:

Level 1 : Your poison effects are stronger.

: Your poison effects are stronger. Level 2 : +25% chance for enemies to spread their poison on death

: +25% chance for enemies to spread their poison on death Level 3: Attacks deal increased damage to enemies afflicted with poison

The Blowpipe provided by the Class is extremely effective. The user has unlimited ammunition and can defeat any wild animal or cultist member with ease. The only downside to using the Blowpipe is its slow reload time, which puts you at risk when you're swarmed by enemies.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

Where do I find frogs?

Frogs appear near ponds. You are notified about their arrival by the on-screen message, "something is emerging from the ponds..."

How many Frog Keys are needed to unlock the door to the Frog King?

A total of eight Frog Keys are required to unlock the door that leads to the Frog King's chamber.

Why are the Frog Boots special?

Frog Boosts let you jump higher than usual. It can be used to evade enemy attacks.

