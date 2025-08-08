How to survive the Owl in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Owl is a new enemy in 99 Nights in the Forest. It is a massive white-feathered bird that appears at night and is triggered by the slightest player movements. Compared to the Deer monster, you cannot outrun it. Instead, you'll need to remain completely still while the owl has its eyes on you, a challenge made tougher when there are wild animals nearby.

Here's everything to know about the Owl in 99 Nights in the Forest, including its location and weaknesses.

Where and when does the Owl spawn in 99 Nights in the Forest?

A warning sign about the Owl (Image via Roblox)

Players are most likely to encounter the frightening Owl while they are inside the Ice Temple in the snow biome. However, the new enemy could also spawn outside of the snow biome, such as the forested area near the warm clothing cabin.

Similar to the Deer monster, the Owl appears only at nighttime in 99 Nights in the Forest. It sometimes stays for the entire duration of the night and prevents players from taking any action. Often, the creature flies away to briefly change its position before locking its gaze on you and your teammates.

When the Owl is near, two eye icons and an exclamation mark appear on the screen. Any movement you make gradually fills these icons with red. Once both eyes become fully red, the exclamation mark starts beaming, signaling an imminent attack from the winged creature.

The Owl's silhouette is visible through walls (Image via Roblox)

If you remain still, even if the enemy is directly in front of you, you'll be safe. The Owl doesn't react until the on-screen eye icons become fully red due to your movements.

Tips for surviving the Owl in 99 Nights in the Forest

Use a Flashlight to make the Owl flinch (Image via Roblox)

The Owl cannot be hurt with weapons or traps. Although a constant threat, there are several ways to avoid and overcome it in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Stay still : When the Owl locks its gaze on you, let go of the joystick or keyboard. Remain completely still until the creature flies away in the dark.

: When the Owl locks its gaze on you, let go of the joystick or keyboard. Remain completely still until the creature flies away in the dark. Shine a Flashlight on its face : Like the Deer monster, the Owl is scared of bright light. Repeatedly switch on and switch off a Flashlight at its face. It will begin flinching and stop pursuing you, giving you time to retreat.

: Like the Deer monster, the Owl is scared of bright light. Repeatedly switch on and switch off a Flashlight at its face. It will begin flinching and stop pursuing you, giving you time to retreat. Return to the campfire before nighttime: To avoid being ganged up by the Deer and the Owl in the forest, simply head back to camp seconds before nightfall. Neither entity can attack you as long as the campfire is lit.

If you're surrounded by wolves or arctic foxes while the Owl watches, gun them down while making little to no movements to avoid their attacks.

To learn about all the content introduced by the Owl Update, check the official patch notes.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What happens when the Owl is gone?

Once the Owl leaves, it drops a Feather. You can exchange the item for Fuel by interacting with a particular NPC in the forest.

Is it possible to kill the Owl?

No, this enemy cannot be killed with any weapon.

Who is faster: the Deer or the Owl?

The Owl is slightly faster than the Deer. Outrunning it can be risky if you don't have a Flashlight to momentarily stop it in its tracks.

