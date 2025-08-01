How to get warm clothing in 99 Nights in the Forest

The weather in the snow biome poses a significant challenge in 99 Nights in the Forest. It restricts your movement speed and prevents you from outrunning Polar Bears and Arctic Foxes, leading to a swift death. Additionally, your usual clothes provide no resistance to the cold. Fortunately, the game allows you to craft unique clothes to keep yourself warm.

You can craft warm clothing at a particular cabin in 99 Nights in the Forest. This guide tells how to find and use it in the game to increase your survival odds.

Getting warm clothing in 99 Nights in the Forest

The warm clothing cabin is always in the snow biome (Image via Roblox)

To increase your resistance to the cold, you can craft winter-specific clothes inside the warm clothing cabin in 99 Nights in the Forest. Always located at the edges of the snow biome, the location of the cabin is marked by a winter cap icon on the Map.

Wolves and Arctic Wolves are the most common threats near the warm clothing cabin. So, before heading towards it, prepare for a potential fight by obtaining a weapon and stocking up on healing items. You can also be attacked by animals inside the cabin, so don't get too engrossed while crafting gears.

While you're inside the cabin, you will be shielded from the cold. However, the moment you venture deeper into the snow biome, a bar will appear at the bottom of the screen to indicate your character's body temperature. When it becomes red, your speed will be drastically decreased.

All kinds of warm clothing in 99 Nights in the Forest

The warm clothing cabin (Image via Roblox)

Warmth provided by the newly introduced clothes is highlighted by a thermometer icon next to their name. The more the warmth, the less the time taken for your character to get cold and receive the speed debuff.

Here are the names of the warm clothes and their crafting requirements:

Name Crafting Requirements Warmth Earmuffs 2x Bunny Foot 1 Warmth Beanie 1x Artic Fox Pelt and 1x Bunny Foot 2 Warmth Polar Bear Hat 2x Polar Bear Pelt 5 Warmth Artic Fox Hat 3x Artic Fox Pelt 4 Warmth

While the Bunny Foot can be obtained from rabbits, the Polar Bear and Arctic Fox Pelts can be acquired from their associated animals. Note that the chance of finding pelts is extremely low, so you may need to hunt several Arctic Foxes and Polar Bears to get them.

Also check: 99 Nights in the Forest Snow Biome (Part 1) patch notes

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

Is the location of the warm clothing cabin fixed?

No, the location of the warm clothing cabin is not fixed. That said, you can easily find it on the Map, given that it is indicated by a winter cap icon.

What happens when my character becomes cold?

When your character is cold, your ability to sprint is removed, and your speed is reduced.

How do I prevent my character from getting cold?

To prevent your character from getting cold, either stay near bonfires in the snow biome or exit the biome altogether.

How do I use the crafting table in the warm clothing cabin?

To craft warm clothes, simply drop the required items, such as pelts, on the crafting table. The clothing will appear automatically on the table once you have placed all the necessary crafting materials.

Which cloth gives the most warmth in the game?

The Polar Bear Hat provides the most warmth.

