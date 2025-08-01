99 Nights in the Forest Snow Biome (Part 1) patch notes

The latest 99 Nights in the Forest update has introduced a snow biome. This is the first of the two-part update, and it brings several new challenges for players. You can fight Polar Bears, Arctic Foxes, and Mammoths, explore a deadly Ice Temple to find treasure chests, and earn badges during the entire run. Interestingly, there are no new recipes in the Crafting Bench.

This article features the complete changelog for the Snow Biome (Part 1) update in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.

Patch notes for Snow Biome (Part 1) update in 99 Nights in the Forest

Everything to know about the recent update (Image via Roblox)

In the Crafting Update, the developer hinted at an upcoming snow biome by introducing the Polar Bear in the game. This stronger version of the Bear spawns in a small, snowy area and dealt immense damage. Now that the snow biome has arrived, more such threats can be found in this survival-horror experience.

By hunting Arctic Foxes, Mammoths, and other animals in the snow biome, you will get pelts for crafting warm clothing. They are useful for saving your character from being frozen due to the cold. Additionally, making 10 items of such clothing will grant you the Knitting badge.

Here are the official patch notes for the latest update:

Snow Biome Update

A cold front is moving in. The snow biome has arrived and with it comes:

Brand new structures

Dangerous enemies

Fresh weapons, armour, and items, plus new warm hats to fight the cold

4 Limited-Time Badges — unlock exclusive items before they vanish

All new badges in 99 Nights in the Forest

There are four new badges in the game (Image via Roblox)

There are four new badges in 99 Nights in the Forest. All of them are available for a limited time, so make sure to obtain them as soon as possible.

Reconstruction : Complete a mystery action

: Complete a mystery action Knitting : Craft 10 warm items of clothing

: Craft 10 warm items of clothing Ice Sculpting : Find the Ice Temple and break the treasure out of the ice

: Find the Ice Temple and break the treasure out of the ice Wilderness Hunting: Defeat 10 Mammoths, Defeat 20 Polar Bears

To defeat Mammoths and Polar Bears, ensure you're prepared. Use ranged weapons on these animals since they are extremely fast and could knock you down at close range. You can also use the Teleporter to quickly go back to your camp if your health is low during the fights.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

When was the Snow Biome (Part 1) update released?

This update was released on August 1, 2025.

What are the four new limited badges in the game?

Reconstruction, Knitting, Ice Sculpting, and Wilderness Hunting are the four new badges.

How do I locate the snow biome?

Unlike the rest of the forest, which is colored green, the snow biome is highlighted in white.

Where can I craft warm clothing?

You can craft warm clothing in a special cabin. Its location is highlighted on the Map by a snowcap icon.

