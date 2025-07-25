99 Nights in the Forest Crafting Update patch notes

Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest has brought more craftable items with its latest update. During their long stay in the forest, players can now build and even combine structures to create more powerful ones. Additionally, the update has introduced two new Classes that can be unlocked with Diamonds.

Here are the complete patch details for the Crafting Update in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.

Patch notes for the Crafting Update in 99 Nights in the Forest

Craft gears to improve your survival chances (Image via Roblox)

Similar to the previous Alien Invasion update, which introduced high-tech weapons and equipment, the Crafting Update is packed with an array of items. You can craft a Freezer to keep food clean. A Log Wall can be placed in the perimeter of your base to prevent Cultists and wild animals from entering. Most notably, you can craft a Radar and use it to detect important places on the map.

Below is the complete changelog for the latest update:

Gem of the Forest

Combine 4 pieces to craft top-tier structures

New Crafting Tier & Items

Build powerful new endgame structures (new craftable mid and early game structures too!)

New Crops

Grow a fresh assortment of produce in your allotments

New Classes

Blacksmith

Farmer

How to get Blacksmith and Farmer in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest

The Blacksmith Class (Image via Roblox)

Both the Blacksmith and Farmer Classes can be unlocked with Diamonds. Interestingly, the Blacksmith has overthrown Alien to become the third-most expensive Class in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Here is the price of the Blacksmith Class and the perks offered by it:

Cost : 200 Diamonds

: 200 Diamonds Starter Tools : Hammer x 1

: Hammer x 1 Level 1 : You can craft items in the next Crafting Bench tier (up to tier 4)

: You can craft items in the next Crafting Bench tier (up to tier 4) Level 2 : Two random Crafting Bench recipes will have discounts

: Two random Crafting Bench recipes will have discounts Level 3: Chance to get extra scrap from items you put in the Grinder

Listed below is the cost of the Farmer Class and the perks it provides:

Cost : 80 Diamonds

: 80 Diamonds Starter Tools : Watering Can x 1

: Watering Can x 1 Level 1 : Use the Watering Can to get rarer crops from Farm Plots

: Use the Watering Can to get rarer crops from Farm Plots Level 2 : Some saplings you plant will grow into Apple trees

: Some saplings you plant will grow into Apple trees Level 3: Farm Plots you water are guaranteed to grow one Pumpkin

The two new Classes improve the longevity of the player. While the Farmer ensures that you have sufficient food resources, the Blacksmith gives discounts on recipes and extra scraps, thereby accelerating your progress.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

When was the Crafting Update released in India?

The Crafting Update was released in India on July 25, 2025.

What are the newest Classes in the game?

Blacksmith and Farmer are the latest Classes.

When do new Classes appear in stock?

New Classes appear in stock after every 24 hours.

How do I craft a Radar?

You can craft a Radar with 10 Bolts and 15 Logs after upgrading your Crafting Bench to Level 3.

Have aliens been removed by the latest update?

Yes, aliens have been removed. You cannot find spaceships on the map anymore.

