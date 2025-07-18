99 Nights in the Forest Alien Invasion update patch notes

The latest 99 Nights in the Forest update has arrived, presenting a new challenge to players. Besides fighting Cutlists and animals in the wilds, you'll now need to watch out for aliens. The introduction of an extraterrestrial threat has intensified this survival-centric Roblox experience, offering a more difficult and exciting gameplay.

Ad

This article features the complete patch details for the Alien Invasion update in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.

Patch notes for the 99 Nights in the Forest Alien Invasion update

Team up with friends to survive the nights (Image via Roblox)

The Alien Invasion update succeeds the addition of the Furniture Trader and Tool Workshop in 99 Nights in the Forest. While the previous update offered players more ways to decorate their camp and obtain rarer items, this new one has ramped up the game's difficulty.

Ad

Trending

Aliens in the title now spawn randomly on the map. They arrive in spaceships that crash in the forest, allowing you to salvage rare alien tech. However, to get such materials, you'll first need to defeat the aliens guarding the ships.

You can find the official patch notes for the latest update below:

Alien Invasion

Aliens have begun their invasion of the forest

Hunt down crashed UFOs, defeat the aliens, and salvage alien tech

Beam up the mothership and fight them at the source

New classes: Alien and Cyborg

Ad

How to get Alien and Cyborg classes in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Alien Class requires 100 Diamonds (Image via Roblox)

Similar to other Classes, the Alien and Cyborg can be unlocked with Diamonds. The Alien Class requires 100 Diamonds, whereas the Cyborg costs a whopping 600 Diamonds. The latter is the costliest Class of them all, so obtaining it involves getting all badges and raiding Cultist Strongholds repeatedly.

Ad

The Alien Class offers the following perks in 99 Nights in the Forest:

Starter Tools - Raygun

- Raygun Level 1 - Excellent visibility at night, Sprint slower when alien tech is recharging

- Excellent visibility at night, Sprint slower when alien tech is recharging Level 2 - Alien tech recharges faster

- Alien tech recharges faster Level 3 - Sprint faster when alien tech is at full charge

Meanwhile, the Cyborg Class offers the perks given below:

Starter Tools - Alien Armor and Laser Cannon

- Alien Armor and Laser Cannon Level 1 - If alien tech overheats, you take damage, and your armor is temporarily lowered

- If alien tech overheats, you take damage, and your armor is temporarily lowered Level 2 - Gain a healing buff when alien tech is at full charge

- Gain a healing buff when alien tech is at full charge Level 3 - Kills restore some alien energy

Ad

Although the Cyborg's initial level is already quite advantageous, you can level it up even further to gain powerful buffs. Self-healing when alien tech is at full charge almost guarantees that you will survive all the challenges the game throws at you during your stay in the forest.

Also check: All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest: Costs, perks, and upgrades

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

When was the Alien Invasion update released?

Ad

The Alien Invasion update was released on July 18, 2025.

What content has been added by the latest update?

The latest update has introduced spaceships and aliens into the game. Moreover, there are two new Classes, namely Cyborg and Alien.

Are there any new badges in the Alien Invasion update?

The "Xenology" badge has been added to the game. It can be earned by defeating the Alien Mothership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025