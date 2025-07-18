  • home icon
99 Nights in the Forest Alien Invasion update patch notes

By Spandan Chatterjee
Published Jul 18, 2025 15:50 GMT
99 Nights in the Forest - Alien Invasion
The latest update has brought a new threat in the game (Image via Roblox)

The latest 99 Nights in the Forest update has arrived, presenting a new challenge to players. Besides fighting Cutlists and animals in the wilds, you'll now need to watch out for aliens. The introduction of an extraterrestrial threat has intensified this survival-centric Roblox experience, offering a more difficult and exciting gameplay.

This article features the complete patch details for the Alien Invasion update in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.

Patch notes for the 99 Nights in the Forest Alien Invasion update

Team up with friends to survive the nights (Image via Roblox)
Team up with friends to survive the nights (Image via Roblox)

The Alien Invasion update succeeds the addition of the Furniture Trader and Tool Workshop in 99 Nights in the Forest. While the previous update offered players more ways to decorate their camp and obtain rarer items, this new one has ramped up the game's difficulty.

Aliens in the title now spawn randomly on the map. They arrive in spaceships that crash in the forest, allowing you to salvage rare alien tech. However, to get such materials, you'll first need to defeat the aliens guarding the ships.

You can find the official patch notes for the latest update below:

Alien Invasion

Aliens have begun their invasion of the forest

  • Hunt down crashed UFOs, defeat the aliens, and salvage alien tech
  • Beam up the mothership and fight them at the source
  • New classes: Alien and Cyborg
How to get Alien and Cyborg classes in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Alien Class requires 100 Diamonds (Image via Roblox)
The Alien Class requires 100 Diamonds (Image via Roblox)

Similar to other Classes, the Alien and Cyborg can be unlocked with Diamonds. The Alien Class requires 100 Diamonds, whereas the Cyborg costs a whopping 600 Diamonds. The latter is the costliest Class of them all, so obtaining it involves getting all badges and raiding Cultist Strongholds repeatedly.

The Alien Class offers the following perks in 99 Nights in the Forest:

  • Starter Tools - Raygun
  • Level 1 - Excellent visibility at night, Sprint slower when alien tech is recharging
  • Level 2 - Alien tech recharges faster
  • Level 3 - Sprint faster when alien tech is at full charge

Meanwhile, the Cyborg Class offers the perks given below:

  • Starter Tools - Alien Armor and Laser Cannon
  • Level 1 - If alien tech overheats, you take damage, and your armor is temporarily lowered
  • Level 2 - Gain a healing buff when alien tech is at full charge
  • Level 3 - Kills restore some alien energy
Although the Cyborg's initial level is already quite advantageous, you can level it up even further to gain powerful buffs. Self-healing when alien tech is at full charge almost guarantees that you will survive all the challenges the game throws at you during your stay in the forest.

Also check: All Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest: Costs, perks, and upgrades

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

When was the Alien Invasion update released?

The Alien Invasion update was released on July 18, 2025.

What content has been added by the latest update?

The latest update has introduced spaceships and aliens into the game. Moreover, there are two new Classes, namely Cyborg and Alien.

Are there any new badges in the Alien Invasion update?

The "Xenology" badge has been added to the game. It can be earned by defeating the Alien Mothership.

