99 Nights in the Forest: Furniture Trader guide

With the game's latest update, the Furniture Trader has arrived in Roblox's 99 Nights in the Forest. Players can now buy decorations from him to cozy up their camp. However, to purchase anything from the new trader, you will need a special currency called Mossy Coins.

This guide tells you how to find the Furniture Trader and access his wares in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Where is the Furniture Trader in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The new NPC spawns randomly (Image via Roblox)

The Furniture Trader has no fixed location; he spawns randomly on the map. Players are notified about his arrival by the message: "The Furniture Trader is wandering through the Forest today." Moreover, once he spawns, his location is marked by a distinct icon on the map.

The NPC is usually found deep inside the forest. You may need to avoid a few wolves and bears to reach him. Either sprint to reach the NPC quickly or bring weapons to fight your way through the animals.

After arriving on Day 4, the Furniture Trader appears on random days. He could be seen wandering in the wilds alongside a horse wagon. Similar to other characters in 99 Nights in the Forest, he is not attacked by nearby Cultists and animals.

You can purchase furniture from the new trader with Mossy Coins. There are several ways to get the currency, but all require exploration:

Open treasure chests : Coins can be obtained by opening chests, which are usually found inside abandoned buildings, watchtowers, and the Cultist Stronghold.

: Coins can be obtained by opening chests, which are usually found inside abandoned buildings, watchtowers, and the Cultist Stronghold. Pick coins as random loot : If you're lucky, you may stumble upon stacks of Mossy Coins in the forest. Keep your eyes peeled for shiny objects while exploring the wilds.

: If you're lucky, you may stumble upon stacks of Mossy Coins in the forest. Keep your eyes peeled for shiny objects while exploring the wilds. Kill Cultists: Cultists have a small chance of dropping Mossy Coins. Thus, raid the Cultist Stronghold regularly and kill Cultists in their camps.

Like Flowers, Mossy Coins do not consume space in your sack. Collect all the shiny currency stacks that you find while exploring.

Role of the Furniture Trader in 99 Nights in the Forest

The NPC Furniture Trader (Image via Roblox)

Interacting with the Furniture Trader opens a shop menu where you can buy cosmetics for your camp. The trader has five items in stock at a time, whose prices start from 10 Mossy Coins.

Here are some items that you can purchase from the trader:

Red Signpost - 10 Mossy Coins

- 10 Mossy Coins Mossy Fence Segment - 10 Mossy Coins

- 10 Mossy Coins Blue Signpost - 10 Mossy Coins

- 10 Mossy Coins Purple Camping Chair - 10 Mossy Coins

- 10 Mossy Coins Purple Signpost - 10 Mossy Coins

- 10 Mossy Coins Wooden Nightstand - 10 Mossy Coins

- 10 Mossy Coins Purple Beanbag - 20 Mossy Coins

- 20 Mossy Coins Lavender - 20 Mossy Coins

- 20 Mossy Coins Purple Rug - 20 Mossy Coins

All pieces of furniture in this Roblox game are purely decorative. They offer no benefits beyond occasionally blocking a Cultist or two while they are pursuing a player.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

Where does the Furniture Trader spawn?

The Furniture Trader appears at random locations on the map.

What does the Furniture Trader offer?

The Furniture Trader offers decoration items, such as Red Signpost, Blue Signpost, Mossy Fence Segment, and Purple Rug, in exchange for Mossy Coins.

How do I get Mossy Coins for buying furniture?

You can get these coins from chests and as random loot. Additionally, there is a small chance of getting the currency by killing Cultists.

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

