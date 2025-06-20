Where is the Fairy in 99 Nights in the Forest?

Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest throws you into the wild with just a sack and an axe. You have to spend several nights, avoid being killed by wild animals, cultists, and the deer monster, all the while rescuing four missing children. Fortunately, you can take the help of several NPCs to boost your survival chances, including the Fairy. She is ever-ready to help players during the day.

Although the character has some useful items in stock, finding her in the vast forest can be difficult for beginners. This guide shows players the exact location of the Fairy and explains her role in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Location of the Fairy in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Fairy is a friendly character (Image via Roblox)

You can find the Fairy by heading north-east in 99 Nights in the Forest. She will be standing at the door of a mushroom hut, beside a garden of flowers. The areas surrounding this character will be teeming with animals, especially wolves, so be prepared for a fight or flight scenario.

The Fairy is only available during the daytime. Once it gets dark, she quickly heads back to her hut. Even if you stay close to her abode at night, you can get pounced by the deer monster and animals in the vicinity.

Given that the Fairy's location remains fixed, akin to the Pelt Trader, you can memorize the path to her hut and make occasional rounds. She gives valuable seeds in exchange for Flowers.

Role of the Fairy in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Fairy gives different seeds in exchange for Flowers (Image via Roblox)

The Fairy has a couple of important items in her store. She gives Berry Seeds, which are a replenishable food source in the game, as well as Flower Seeds. However, to buy any of her wares, you'll need to give her several Flowers.

Flowers can be found all over the map in 99 Nights in the Forest. Interestingly, they don't consume any space in the Sack, meaning you can pick several of them at a time. The number of flowers held by a player is represented by an icon on the left side of the game screen.

Although Flowers can be picked from anywhere, including the Fairy's garden, they need time to regrow. So, you'll need to grow some of your own to maintain a constant supply. Purchase Flower Seeds from the Fairy and give her the harvest to get more seeds. Once you are consistently collecting 20 Flowers per day, you can start buying Berry Seeds for a constant food source.

The Fairy's stock of seeds (Image via Roblox)

Note that seeds in this Roblox game can end up anywhere on the map, regardless of the spot where they are opened. Thus, even if you open a Berry Seeds pack in your camp, the bushes may grow close to the Fairy's hut.

FAQs

Where is the Fairy in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Fairy's hut is situated in the north-east part of the map. You can access the map once you craft it from the Crafting Bench.

What are the items that can be purchased from the Fairy?

Players can get Berry Seeds and Flower Seeds from the Fairy.

Is it possible to kill the Fairy?

No, you cannot harm the Fairy with any tools or weapons.

