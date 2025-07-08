99 Nights in the Forest Cultist Stronghold: Location, infiltration, and rewards

The Cultist Stronghold is a challenging dungeon-like location in 99 Nights in the Forest. Introduced in the Stronghold Update that rolled out on July 4, 2025, this sprawling, multi-floored structure is teeming with Cultists ready to kill any intruders. However, it also contains high-value chests, including ones that contain Diamonds. You'll need to kill all the guardians before getting your hands on the loot.

This guide explains how you can find the Cultist Stronghold, eliminate all the threats, and then get high-tier gear in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Where is the Cultist Stronghold in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Cultist Stronghold's location explained (Image via Roblox)

The Cultist Stronghold appears at a random location in 99 Nights in the Forest. However, you don't have to explore the whole forest to find it. A Diamond icon with a yellow exclamation mark on the map highlights the stronghold.

The Cultist Stronghold is a high-risk, high-reward location. You'll need to kill around 10 to 15 Cultists on each floor while managing your health, hunger, and ammunition. Although melee weapons can be used on enemies, save that approach for targetting isolated Cultists.

Before heading to the stronghold, be thoroughly prepared for the challenge. Here are some tips and strategies to prepare for the raid:

Grab a ranged weapon : Besides melee weapons, you must carry ranged weapons like a Tactical Shotgun, Revolver, and Rifle.

: Besides melee weapons, you must carry ranged weapons like a Tactical Shotgun, Revolver, and Rifle. Stock up on ammo and health items : Ensure you have at least 50 rounds for your guns and plenty of Bandages and Medkits. The latter can also be used for revives.

: Ensure you have at least 50 rounds for your guns and plenty of Bandages and Medkits. The latter can also be used for revives. Use Teleporters for easy access : Place a Teleporter at the entrance of the Cutlist Stronghold and one at your base. This way, you can warp to the stronghold without needing to cover ground on foot.

: Place a Teleporter at the entrance of the Cutlist Stronghold and one at your base. This way, you can warp to the stronghold without needing to cover ground on foot. Keep your Campfire fueled: When battling Cultists, the last thing you want is your Campfire to run out of fuel. Tell a teammate to monitor the fire. If you're playing solo, teleport to the camp and chop wood for the fire.

To get equipment for fighting the cult members, complete the Pelt Trader quests and keep an eye out for chests near wolves and bears.

Threats in the Cultist Stronghold

A crossbow-wielding Cultist (Image via Roblox)

In 99 Nights in the Forest, the Cultist Stronghold has three floors. On each floor, enemies appear in three waves, and their spawn points are unpredictable. You'll need teammates to watch your back while using walls and objects for cover.

The Cultists use axes and spears, as well as ranged weapons like crossbows and rifles. The gunmen and archers are the prime threats because they spawn in groups and possess near-perfect accuracy.

Strafe shooting is key for defeating Cultists. Combine this tactic with strategic retreats, placing Bear Traps near the doors, and baiting enemies to pursue you.

After clearing the Level 1 Cultist Stronghold in 99 Nights in the Forest, you can raid it again after a cooldown. However, each successful raid causes the dungeon level to increase, thus making the cult members tougher and more dangerous.

Rewards for raiding the Cultist Stronghold

The special gear chest (Image via Roblox)

Once all enemies are defeated, you can loot the Cultist Stronghold and get exceptional rewards.

Special treasure chest : This chest contains high-tier equipment and weapons such as Iron Body Armor, Tactical Shotgun, and Riot Shield.

: This chest contains high-tier equipment and weapons such as Iron Body Armor, Tactical Shotgun, and Riot Shield. Diamond chest : You'll recognize a Diamond chest by its crystal color. It contains around 5 to 10 Diamonds, the currency which can be used to unlock Classes.

: You'll recognize a Diamond chest by its crystal color. It contains around 5 to 10 Diamonds, the currency which can be used to unlock Classes. Cultist Gems : Drop these items in the scrap processor to craft rarer structures.

: Drop these items in the scrap processor to craft rarer structures. Cultist Experiment : Deposit them in the scrap processor to get Bolts.

: Deposit them in the scrap processor to get Bolts. Infiltration Badge: This badge is awarded once you defeat all Cultists in the stronghold.

Raiding the stronghold repeatedly is a risky yet efficient way to get Diamonds in 99 Nights in the Forest.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How do I get a Map for locating the Cultist Stronghold?

You can craft a Map early in the game. Access the Crafting Bench, select the Map recipe, and then use three Wood Logs to obtain its blueprint.

What is the Badge awarded for clearing the Cultist Stronghold?

You get the Infiltration Badge for clearing the challenge.

What are the best Classes for raiding the Cultist Stronghold?

Medic and Assassin are the best Classes for raids. The Medic spawns with Bandages and can revive fallen teammates quickly. Meanwhile, the Assassin specializes in defeating enemies with throwing knives.

