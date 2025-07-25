What is the Gem of the Forest in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Gem of the Forest is a rare crafting item in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest. Introduced in the Crafting Update, it allows players to build high-tier structures after upgrading their Crafting Bench to the current maximum level. However, getting the special gem is a long and arduous endeavor, since it necessitates the merging of four fragments.

This guide explains how you can obtain and use the Gem of the Forest in Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest.

Location and usage of Gem of the Forest in 99 Nights in the Forest

Gem of the Forest Fragment (Image via Roblox)

You can get a single Gem of the Forest by combining four Gem of the Forest Fragments. There is no shortcut to the process, meaning you have to collect the pieces in order to create the whole gem in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Gem of the Forest Fragments are commonly found inside chests and as loot in the Cultist Strongholds. So, to collect them, be prepared to fight. Stock up on healing items, ammunition, and traps before entering the stronghold and killing every cultist member in your path.

Rarely, you can also get Gem of the Forest Fragments by opening the usual chests scattered around the forest. They are easily identifiable by their broken apple-like shape and radiating green glow.

Once you find a fragment, store it in the Sack, head back to the camp, and unstore it on a shelf. You can then search for other pieces while having more space in the inventory.

After getting four fragments, merge them into the Gem of the Forest by dropping them together on the ground. You don't need to put them in the scrapper or the Anvil.

What structures can be crafted with the Gem of the Forest?

Crafting Bench Level 5 (Image via Roblox)

You'll need a Gem of the Forest to upgrade the Crafting Bench to Level 5. Additionally, it's essential for crafting all the structures that require the maxed-out bench.

Here's a list of all the structures that can be crafted with the Gem of the Forest:

Crafting Bench Level 5 : 40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and 1 Gem of the Forest

: 40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and 1 Gem of the Forest Respawn Capsule : 40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and Gem of the Forest

: 40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and Gem of the Forest Temporal Accelerometer : 40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and Gem of the Forest

: 40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and Gem of the Forest Weather Machine: 40 Bolts, 40 Logs, and Gem of the Forest

Compared to the other structures, prioritize building the Temporal Accelerometer. It skips nights after a brief charging time, allowing you to survive and get to the ending quickly in 99 Nights in the Forest.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

How do I get Gem of the Forest?

You can get a single Gem of the Forest by merging four Gem of the Forest Fragments.

How do I merge Gem of the Forest Fragments?

To merge the fragments, simply drop them together on the ground.

What is the best method for getting Gem of the Forest Fragments?

Repeatedly raiding Cultist Strongholds is the most effective way of obtaining the fragments. Be warned though, the cultist members become stronger with each successful raid.

