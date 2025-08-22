99 Nights in the Forest Frog Key: How to get and use

Frog Keys are special items introduced by the Frog Invasion update in 99 Nights in the Forest. They can be used to access the chamber of the Frog King, a new enemy that splits itself each time it is defeated. You can find such keys from particular ponds, but only after you put down several poisonous frogs guarding those areas.

This guide explains everything you need to know about obtaining and using a Frog Key in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How to get a Frog Key in 99 Nights in the Forest

The Frog Key can be reeled with a fishing rod (Image via Roblox)

Frog Keys can be found in ponds after players have spent three days in the forest. Their spawn time coincides with the arrival of frogs, indicated by the on-screen message, "something is emerging from the ponds."

Ponds that contain the important Frog Keys are heavily guarded by the croaking creatures. They attack whichever players that get within their range. Worse, they inflict poison damage, which functions similarly to damage-over-time effects.

Ranged weapons like Rayguns and Rifles are perfect for clearing out the frog-infested areas. They let you kill the creatures from a distance, saving you from being surrounded. When killed, frogs also drop Meat, which can be cooked in the campfire and eaten for energy.

Frog Keys, like fish, need to be reeled in with a fishing rod and then stored in the Sack. So, after killing all the frogs near a pond, head to the Fishing Shack, take an Old Rod, and then use it to obtain the key.

It is also possible to get Frog Keys as a drop from giant frogs in 99 Nights in the Forest. However, such frogs are a rare find, and they do not always drop the key after being defeated.

Usage of Frog Key in 99 Nights in the Forest

The door that leads to the Frog King's chamber (Image via Roblox)

The sole purpose of a Frog Key is to open a door that leads to the Frog King's chamber. A total of eight Frog Keys need to be slotted on the door, which can be found in a hidden area underneath a whirlpool.

Here's a quick guide on using Frog Keys to enter the Frog King's lair:

Look for a large whirlpool in any of the ponds.

Jump into this whirlpool to enter a secret area.

When inside the secret area, find a green door.

Drag a Frog Key into one of the keyholes on the door.

Repeat the process until you have used all eight Frog Keys.

Defeat all the frogs that appear behind the door. Once they are all gone, the Frog King will spawn in that chamber.

The Frog King has massive health. Moreover, when its health reaches zero, it splits itself into two mini versions.

Although the Frog King doesn't drop anything of value, it is the last challenge in that secret area. After defeating it, you can open the green treasure chest lying at the back of the room, which could contain the new Poison Armor.

Ready to explore the new update? Check our patch notes article to learn about all the fresh content in 99 Nights in the Forest.

FAQs on 99 Nights in the Forest

What is the use of a Frog Key?

Frog Keys can be used to unlock the door to the Frog King's lair.

Do Frog Keys consume space in the Sack?

Yes, a single Frog Key consumes one slot in your Sack.

What Badge can be obtained by defeating the Frog King?

The Beastmaster Badge is awarded to those who defeat the Frog King.

