A Dusty Trip Armageddon Pass: All rewards and Premium price

A Dusty Trip has you explore an endless road in an assembled vehicle as you find secrets and combat enemies in small areas along the way. Its current battle pass season is dubbed the Armageddon Pass and will expire on February 15, 2025. Completing the battle pass ladder gives you access to Dusty Coins, new vehicles, wraps, and more.

Let’s take a look at the Armageddon Pass in A Dusty Trip, along with the rewards it offers.

An overview of the Armageddon Pass for A Dusty Trip

The Armageddon Pass (Image via Roblox)

Following the pattern of the previous battle pass seasons, the Armageddon Pass features 35 levels and includes two tiers: Free and Premium. Earning XP levels up the battle pass, granting you access to Dusty Coins, weapons, vehicles, and other resources.

The Free tier, being the default option of the battle pass, is unlocked from the very beginning. Finishing it grants you access to the Cadet car.

You can optionally spend 600 Robux to buy the Premium tier, granting you access to better prizes per level. The Premium tier functions as an add-on to the Free tier and it levels up parallelly.

Note that the freebies from the Free ladder are still available after purchasing the Premium tier; the purchase doesn’t override the default ladder. At level 35, the Premium tier offers the Zentri sports car as the final reward.

The game also allows you to skip battle pass levels for 30 Robux per level or 750 Robux for all levels, instantly giving you all the associated rewards. Once you finish the Armageddon Pass, you can undergo Rebirth to reset it and start over. Doing this five times grants you access to the Behemoth vehicle, which serves as the ultimate prize of the battle pass season.

All rewards for the Armageddon Pass

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the prizes for completing the Free tier of the Armageddon Pass:

Level 1: 50 Dusty Coins

Level 2: 55 Dusty Coins

Level 3: Nothing

Level 4: White Leather Wrap

Level 5: Whistle Charm

Level 6: 60 Dusty Coins

Level 7: 60 Dusty Coins

Level 8: 65 Dusty Coins

Level 9: AK47 (Single-use)

Level 10: 65 Dusty Coins

Level 11: Nothing

Level 12: 65 Dusty Coins

Level 13: 70 Dusty Coins

Level 14: Fire Extinguisher Charm

Level 15: Nothing

Level 16: 70 Dusty Coins

Level 17: 70 Dusty Coins

Level 18: 75 Dusty Coins

Level 19: Galactic SR-3M

Level 20: Nothing

Level 21: 75 Dusty Coins

Level 22: 75 Dusty Coins

Level 23: 75 Dusty Coins

Level 24: Nothing

Level 25: 80 Dusty Coins

Level 26: New Gen Rust Wrap

Level 27: 80 Dusty Coins

Level 28: 80 Dusty Coins

Level 29: Nothing

Level 30: 85 Dusty Coins

Level 31: 85 Dusty Coins

Level 32: Nothing

Level 33: 90 Dusty Coins

Level 34: 100 Dusty Coins

Level 35: Cadet

The following rewards can be obtained by completing the Premium Armageddon Pass ladder:

Level 1: 100 Dusty Coins

Level 2: 100 Dusty Coins

Level 3: Classic Phone Charm

Level 4: 105 Dusty Coins

Level 5: Cold Leather Wrap

Level 6: 110 Dusty Coins

Level 7: 115 Dusty Coins

Level 8: 120 Dusty Coins

Level 9: Taser Charm

Level 10: 130 Dusty Coins

Level 11: 135 Dusty Coins

Level 12: 135 Dusty Coins

Level 13: 135 Dusty Coins

Level 14: M4 Shotgun

Level 15: 135 Dusty Coins

Level 16: 140 Dusty Coins

Level 17: 145 Dusty Coins

Level 18: 150 Dusty Coins

Level 19: 500 Dusty Coins

Level 20: 155 Dusty Coins

Level 21: 160 Dusty Coins

Level 22: 160 Dusty Coins

Level 23: 160 Dusty Coins

Level 24: 165 Dusty Coins

Level 25: 170 Dusty Coins

Level 26: Industrial Coat Wrap

Level 27: 170 Dusty Coins

Level 28: 170 Dusty Coins

Level 29: 175 Dusty Coins

Level 30: 180 Dusty Coins

Level 31: 185 Dusty Coins

Level 32: 190 Dusty Coins

Level 33: 195 Dusty Coins

Level 34: 200 Dusty Coins

Level 35: Zentri

FAQs

How many levels does A Dusty Trip Armageddon Pass feature?

The Armageddon Pass features 35 levels each for the Premium and Free tiers.

How much does the Premium tier of the Armageddon Pass cost in A Dusty Trip?

The Premium tier of the A Dusty Trip Armageddon Pass costs 600 Robux.

What is the reward for completing the Armageddon Pass in A Dusty Trip?

The rewards for completing the Free and Premium Armageddon Pass tiers are the Cadet and Zentri vehicles, respectively.

