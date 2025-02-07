A Dusty Trip Armageddon Pass: All rewards and Premium price

A Dusty Trip has you explore an endless road in an assembled vehicle as you find secrets and combat enemies in small areas along the way. Its current battle pass season is dubbed the Armageddon Pass and will expire on February 15, 2025. Completing the battle pass ladder gives you access to Dusty Coins, new vehicles, wraps, and more.
Let’s take a look at the Armageddon Pass in A Dusty Trip, along with the rewards it offers.
An overview of the Armageddon Pass for A Dusty Trip
Following the pattern of the previous battle pass seasons, the Armageddon Pass features 35 levels and includes two tiers: Free and Premium. Earning XP levels up the battle pass, granting you access to Dusty Coins, weapons, vehicles, and other resources.
The Free tier, being the default option of the battle pass, is unlocked from the very beginning. Finishing it grants you access to the Cadet car.
You can optionally spend 600 Robux to buy the Premium tier, granting you access to better prizes per level. The Premium tier functions as an add-on to the Free tier and it levels up parallelly.
Note that the freebies from the Free ladder are still available after purchasing the Premium tier; the purchase doesn’t override the default ladder. At level 35, the Premium tier offers the Zentri sports car as the final reward.
The game also allows you to skip battle pass levels for 30 Robux per level or 750 Robux for all levels, instantly giving you all the associated rewards. Once you finish the Armageddon Pass, you can undergo Rebirth to reset it and start over. Doing this five times grants you access to the Behemoth vehicle, which serves as the ultimate prize of the battle pass season.
All rewards for the Armageddon Pass
Here are the prizes for completing the Free tier of the Armageddon Pass:
- Level 1: 50 Dusty Coins
- Level 2: 55 Dusty Coins
- Level 3: Nothing
- Level 4: White Leather Wrap
- Level 5: Whistle Charm
- Level 6: 60 Dusty Coins
- Level 7: 60 Dusty Coins
- Level 8: 65 Dusty Coins
- Level 9: AK47 (Single-use)
- Level 10: 65 Dusty Coins
- Level 11: Nothing
- Level 12: 65 Dusty Coins
- Level 13: 70 Dusty Coins
- Level 14: Fire Extinguisher Charm
- Level 15: Nothing
- Level 16: 70 Dusty Coins
- Level 17: 70 Dusty Coins
- Level 18: 75 Dusty Coins
- Level 19: Galactic SR-3M
- Level 20: Nothing
- Level 21: 75 Dusty Coins
- Level 22: 75 Dusty Coins
- Level 23: 75 Dusty Coins
- Level 24: Nothing
- Level 25: 80 Dusty Coins
- Level 26: New Gen Rust Wrap
- Level 27: 80 Dusty Coins
- Level 28: 80 Dusty Coins
- Level 29: Nothing
- Level 30: 85 Dusty Coins
- Level 31: 85 Dusty Coins
- Level 32: Nothing
- Level 33: 90 Dusty Coins
- Level 34: 100 Dusty Coins
- Level 35: Cadet
The following rewards can be obtained by completing the Premium Armageddon Pass ladder:
- Level 1: 100 Dusty Coins
- Level 2: 100 Dusty Coins
- Level 3: Classic Phone Charm
- Level 4: 105 Dusty Coins
- Level 5: Cold Leather Wrap
- Level 6: 110 Dusty Coins
- Level 7: 115 Dusty Coins
- Level 8: 120 Dusty Coins
- Level 9: Taser Charm
- Level 10: 130 Dusty Coins
- Level 11: 135 Dusty Coins
- Level 12: 135 Dusty Coins
- Level 13: 135 Dusty Coins
- Level 14: M4 Shotgun
- Level 15: 135 Dusty Coins
- Level 16: 140 Dusty Coins
- Level 17: 145 Dusty Coins
- Level 18: 150 Dusty Coins
- Level 19: 500 Dusty Coins
- Level 20: 155 Dusty Coins
- Level 21: 160 Dusty Coins
- Level 22: 160 Dusty Coins
- Level 23: 160 Dusty Coins
- Level 24: 165 Dusty Coins
- Level 25: 170 Dusty Coins
- Level 26: Industrial Coat Wrap
- Level 27: 170 Dusty Coins
- Level 28: 170 Dusty Coins
- Level 29: 175 Dusty Coins
- Level 30: 180 Dusty Coins
- Level 31: 185 Dusty Coins
- Level 32: 190 Dusty Coins
- Level 33: 195 Dusty Coins
- Level 34: 200 Dusty Coins
- Level 35: Zentri
FAQs
How many levels does A Dusty Trip Armageddon Pass feature?
The Armageddon Pass features 35 levels each for the Premium and Free tiers.
How much does the Premium tier of the Armageddon Pass cost in A Dusty Trip?
The Premium tier of the A Dusty Trip Armageddon Pass costs 600 Robux.
What is the reward for completing the Armageddon Pass in A Dusty Trip?
The rewards for completing the Free and Premium Armageddon Pass tiers are the Cadet and Zentri vehicles, respectively.
