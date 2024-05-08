5 best vehicles in A Dusty Trip

A Dusty Trip is a driving and survival simulator where players explore a vast desert after putting together a vehicle. Since this is a game with a focus on staying alive, you must ensure your vital stats — like hunger, stamina, and health — don't get too low.

The title boasts multiple vehicles, including basic cars and supercars, which makes A Dusty Trip a good option for car enthusiasts and speedsters. This article lists the game's best and most sought-after vehicles and talks about their features.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best vehicles in Roblox A Dusty Trip

1) Sedan

The OG Sedan in A Dusty Trip (Image via Roblox)

The original, and one of only two free vehicles in A Dusty Trip, is the default Sedan that spawns right in front of the starter house. This car takes inspiration from the beloved Lada Riva VAZ 2105 model and is still one of the most-used four-wheelers in the game. It is perfect for Robloxians who wish to enjoy this title to the fullest without having to spend Robux or sticking to the basics.

2) Van

Cruise the roads in A Dusty Trip inside the Van (Image via Roblox)

The Van is the second free-to-use vehicle in A Dusty Trip and is loosely based on the RAF-2203 "Latvija," which was manufactured in 1979. This vehicle spawns behind the starter house and can also be equipped with the same parts used for the Sedan.

In addition to the default-sized wheels this game offers, Robloxians can install the massive wheels kept in the outhouse behind the starter house.

This vehicle is perfect for players willing to compromise speed for additional trunk space that can fit items and resources.

3) Flame Truck

Blaze through the deserts in the Flame Truck in A Dusty Trip (Image via Roblox)

This vehicle is a gamepass vehicle and can be bought for 799 Robux from A Dusty Trip's Roblox page. Once purchased, it will spawn behind the starter house right next to the Van and outhouse. It can be equipped with the same parts used in the Sedan and the Van, but the catch is that this vehicle is up to 200% faster than those cars.

It is perfect for Robloxians who want to cruise around the sandy landscapes in a fast car with old-school flame vinyl.

4) Exotica

The Exotica based on Lamborghini Urus in A Dusty Trip (Image via Roblox)

The Exotica is one of the most sought-after supercars in the game. It closely resembles the Lamborghini Urus and had a limited stock of 10,000. When it was available, it could be bought for 1,699 Robux. Unfortunately, it is said to be up to 200% faster than the previous vehicles.

This vehicle is perfect for speed junkies, supercar enthusiasts, and collectors alike.

5) R1702

The R1702 based on Mclaren P1 in A Dusty Trip (Image via Roblox)

The R1702 is a limited vehicle and the second supercar since Exotica. This option is loosely based on the McLaren P1 and is available for purchase for 1,999 Robux, making it the costliest vehicle in the game so far. After purchasing it, this car can be found behind the starter house near the Van as well as next to the outhouse.

This vehicle is perfect for speedsters as it can reach extremely high speeds at the cost of fuel efficiency, which can be changed if the R1702 engine is swapped for the basic engine.

FAQs on Roblox A Dusty Trip

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms, including the PC, mobile devices, and consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox.

Are there microtransactions in the game?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases for caps and gamepasses, but A Dusty Trip's core gameplay experience is entirely free.

How often does the game receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow adventurers.

