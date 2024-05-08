5 best gamepasses in A Dusty Trip

A Dusty Trip is a first-person driving and survival simulator where Robloxians can summon their inner mechanic to fix up a car and their inner adventurer to go and explore the seemingly endless desert terrains. The survival aspect comes into play when players must also keep their vitals in check, this includes hunger, stamina, and health.

This escapade may not always be smooth and easy, which is why the game devs have a few paid offerings in the form of gamepasses. This article lists the best and most useful gamepasses along with their prices and features.

Note: This list is subjective and the chosen gamepasses reflect the writer's views and opinions.

Best gamepasses in Roblox A Dusty Trip

1) Minigun

The Minigun gamepass in A Dusty Trip (Image via Roblox)

This gamepass can be bought for 399 Robux and after purchasing it, a fully functioning minigun will be added to your inventory and you'll be able to wreak havoc on your enemies with this weapon. The minigun boasts an incredibly high fire rate which often becomes the deciding factor in a battle between two equally good players. This gamepass is perfect for Robloxians with a knack for raining down chaos on their foes.

2) Extra Health

The Extra Health gamepass in A Dusty Trip (Image via Roblox)

This gamepass can be purchased for 199 Robux and it adds up to 300% more health to your default health bar. With the help of this gamepass, Robloxians will be able to initiate duels and take down foes without constantly worrying about their health bar. If you forget to monitor your health in battle or otherwise too, then this gamepass is a must-have.

3) Sprint

The Sprint gamepass in A Dusty Trip (Image via Roblox)

This gamepass can be bought for only 99 Robux, which is considerably cheaper than every other option on this list. It essentially adds additional speed to your default speed and makes it easier for you to move around and complete tasks with better efficiency in the game.

This gamepass is perfect for Robloxians who wish to have Flash-like speed and won't settle for mediocre on-foot traversing speeds.

4) Big Stomach

The Big Stomach gamepass in A Dusty Trip (Image via Roblox)

This particular gamepass can be purchased for 149 Robux. With this purchase, your in-game character will lose hunger extremely slowly. Robloxians won't even need to look at their hunger bar, since this gamepass essentially slows down their hunger by 200% and makes completing tasks and traversing the endless map a breeze.

It is perfect for those who wish to enjoy the game without having to worry about food and hunger.

5) Car Radio

The Car Radio gamepass in A Dusty Trip (Image via Roblox)

This gamepass can be bought for 149 Robux, and it is a fan favorite that lets you play the music of your choice. With it, you can cruise the infinite roads while listening to your favorite tunes to enjoy the game to the fullest and how it is supposed to be played.

FAQs on Roblox A Dusty Trip

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles such as PS5c and Xbox.

Are there microtransactions in the game?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases for caps and gamepasses, but the core gameplay experience is entirely free.

How often does the game receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow adventurers.

