A Dusty Trip: Guide

A Dusty Trip is an adventurous survival simulator with an eerie vibe. In this Roblox game, players are teleported to a house in the middle of nowhere, where they must fix up a broken vehicle by putting together multiple parts in place, and explore the seemingly endless desert landscapes of A Dusty Trip all while keeping their stamina and hunger bar in check.

Robloxians will also go against strong NPCs and must clear out towns full of ghosts, vampires, and others while traversing the infinite deserts. All of this can be a bit overwhelming for newcomers, as there is no tutorial to help players understand the lay of the land. This guide aims to fix that and simplify all aspects of the game to the basics.

A Dusty Trip: Everything you need to know

The beginner's guide to A Dusty Trip (Image via Roblox)

Understanding the lay of the land in A Dusty Trip

The spawn area in A Dusty Trip (Image via Roblox)

Upon loading into the game, you will see yourself in the middle of a spawn area with many other Robloxians about to go on a dusty escapade. Here, you can either go solo or form a team of up to four players. If you're a beginner, we suggest joining or forming a team instead of going solo, completing quests, and figuring out solutions by yourself.

Having a team to help you on this journey can be extremely beneficial as they can teach you more about the game. Once you've formed a team, you will be teleported to a distant house full of supply items and your digital dusty trip will begin.

Recommended: Titanage Codes

How to build a car in A Dusty Trip?

Build cars in A Dusty Trip with ease (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians will mostly be driving around the desert in A Dusty Trip. However, to get to that part, they must put together a broken automobile and gather helpful supplies for their upcoming escapade. A total of five objects must go inside the car for it to be usable.

Here is a rundown of all the parts needed to make the car functional:

4 Tires

4 Doors

Engine

Radiator

Fuel

There are some extra parts that you can get by without placing them in your car. However, if you place them, you gain additional usability. Here is a list of the optional parts that go in the car:

Headlights

Bonnet Grill

Trailer

Wooden Planks

Iron Bars

Photo Frames

Television

Players must also familiarize themselves with the basic controls in A Dusty Trip. Here is a rundown of all the basic controls in the game:

WASD - Use these keys to move around in the game.

Use these keys to move around in the game. Shift - Press this key to sprint in the game. Keep in mind that continued sprinting may also take a toll on your virtual avatar and result in you draining your stamina.

Press this key to sprint in the game. Keep in mind that continued sprinting may also take a toll on your virtual avatar and result in you draining your stamina. Ctrl - Press this key whenever you have to duck or crawl into small spaces.

Press this key whenever you have to duck or crawl into small spaces. F - Use this key to pick up or place items in the game.

Use this key to pick up or place items in the game. Z - Press this key to attach items onto different surfaces in the game. Note that this is different from the attach function performed by the F key.

Press this key to attach items onto different surfaces in the game. Note that this is different from the attach function performed by the F key. E - Press this key to get in or out of the car in the game.

Press this key to get in or out of the car in the game. R - Use this key to turn the car's engine on and off in the game.

Use this key to turn the car's engine on and off in the game. Left-click - Press this key to open doors, eat food items, and interact with other items in the game.

Press this key to open doors, eat food items, and interact with other items in the game. Right-click - Press this key to interact with the engine, radiator, and other interactable in-game objects.

Press this key to interact with the engine, radiator, and other interactable in-game objects. Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around, move/carry objects, and open doors in the game. To open a door that opens to the left, you must pull your mouse downwards, and vice versa for the doors that open to the right.

Freebies and Gamepasses in A Dusty Trip

Join A Dusty Trip's official Roblox group for free rewards (Image via Roblox)

The developers of this game also offer Caps and other free rewards to players after they've liked the game on Roblox and joined their official Roblox group daily. Gamepasses are another way of obtaining rewards and acquiring much-needed boosts in the game. Below is a rundown of all the paid in-game offerings provided by the creator:

Extra Health (199 Robux): Lets you have up to 300 percent of your base health and converts you into a beastly human being in the game.

Lets you have up to 300 percent of your base health and converts you into a beastly human being in the game. Sprint (99 Robux): Lets you run up to 20 percent faster than the base sprint speed and makes you the fastest Robloxian on the server.

Lets you run up to 20 percent faster than the base sprint speed and makes you the fastest Robloxian on the server. Big Stomach (149 Robux): Slows down the hunger bar drastically by up to 200 percent, making it extremely viable for new as well as experienced players.

Slows down the hunger bar drastically by up to 200 percent, making it extremely viable for new as well as experienced players. Car Radio (149 Robux): Lets you play songs of your choice in-game, making it perfect for a fun long ride in the desert.

Lets you play songs of your choice in-game, making it perfect for a fun long ride in the desert. Exclusive Beta OP Car (399 Robux): Lets you ride an actual limited-time supercar in the game which is perfect for car enthusiasts and speed junkies alike.

Lets you ride an actual limited-time supercar in the game which is perfect for car enthusiasts and speed junkies alike. Flame Truck (799 Robux): Lets you get your hands on a fiery set of wheels that you can cruise through the deserts in the game.

Lets you get your hands on a fiery set of wheels that you can cruise through the deserts in the game. Quad Bike (799 Robux): Lets you hop onto a quad bike and go on "a dusty trip" in the game.

Lets you hop onto a quad bike and go on "a dusty trip" in the game. SUV (799 Robux): Lets you get behind the wheels of a virtual SUV and explore uncharted territories in the deserts.

Lets you get behind the wheels of a virtual SUV and explore uncharted territories in the deserts. Double Caps (699 Robux): Lets you earn double caps for each cap earned in the game.

Also Check: Blox Fruits Stat Reset Codes

FAQs on Roblox A Dusty Trip Guide

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles such as PS4 and PS5.

Are there microtransactions in the game?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases for caps and gamepasses, but the core gameplay experience is entirely free.

How often does the game receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow adventurers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback