Titanage Codes (April 2024)

Titanage codes give players free resources when redeemed. This Roblox title takes inspiration from the globally acclaimed anime series and manga Attack on Titan. In it, the players must face and take on mighty Titans either alone or as a team and take them out to earn Money (in-game currency). This game also boasts a feature called Permadeath where players can lose all of the progress they've made in a heartbeat.

Luckily, players can use the codes listed below to obtain free accessories and other items in Titanage. These rewards can assist players get to where they were earlier if they were to unexpectedly die in the game and help them restore their progress or parts of it.

All Titanage Codes (Active)

Active codes for Titanage (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are all the codes for Titanage that are active as of now. It is recommended to redeem them promptly to ensure you don't miss out on any freebies. You can also bookmark this article and check back often to stay updated with the latest codes for this title as they are released.

List of Active Codes for Titanage SORRYFORINCONVENIENCE Redeem for a free reward (New) 55K! Redeem for 5,500 Money ArgIdol Redeem for 500 Money, 100 EXP ParIdol? Redeem for Jacketless Levi Clothing, 500 Money Update Redeem for 600 Money ItsBack Redeem for 50 EXP BUSYBEEE Redeem for Bee Buddy accessory OMGIGOTTABLACKTRIDENT Redeem for Black Demon Trident accessory YEAHIMABOSS! Redeem for Boss Necklace accessory 40KLikes Redeem for 3,000 Money LUXURIOUS!!! Redeem for Luxury Hat MFSA12F Redeem for Body Pillow accessory KAWAIISUSSYBAKA Redeem for Chick Mask accessory CoronaBack? Redeem for Face Mask accessory

Titanage Inactive Codes

Inactive codes for Titanage (Image via Roblox)

Unfortunately, multiple codes for Titanage have expired over time. Using any of the below-mentioned codes will prove to be obsolete and won't reap any rewards. If a code that is currently active fails to provide rewards, then the list provided below will be updated accordingly.

List of Inactive Codes for Titanage 25KLikes Redeem for 3,000 Money 15KLikes Redeem for 3,000 Money 10KLikes Redeem for 2,500 Money 5KLikes Redeem for 2,000 Money Adurah&QueenIzzyLookThemUp! Redeem code for BoomBox accessory Testing! Redeem code for Money MarshmelloDJY7 Redeem code for Marshmello DJ's accessory

How to redeem Titanage codes

Redeem codes in Titanage with ease (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem a code in Titanage:

Launch Titanage, and ensure you're connected to its server.

Press the Cogwheel button to bring up the Settings menu and in look for the Code Here text box, it should be located below the Camera FX toggle.

Copy and paste a working code from the active list into the Code Here text box.

Activate it by pressing the Redeem Code button and enjoy your free rewards.

Titanage codes and their importance

Titanage promo codes can be redeemed for free rewards like Money, EXP, and various cosmetic items in the game. Money is the in-game currency used to purchase character upgrades, boosts, and cosmetics. These newly acquired rewards will allow players to kit out their in-game character and look the most suave on the server while slaying Titan monsters.

Titanage code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Troubleshoot codes in Titanage with ease (Image via Roblox)

At the moment, no issues have been reported with the servers for Titanage that could cause problems with redeeming codes. However, if you attempt to redeem codes without fulfilling the minimum required playtime to redeem codes or if you enter an expired or incorrect code, you will receive the following error message "Not enough playtime or Invalid code" within the redemption window.

To fix this, you must always double-check the codes you enter to avoid any errors when claiming, and make sure to play the game for a minimum of 15 minutes to be able to redeem codes in Titanage.

Where to find more recent Titanage codes?

If you want to keep yourself up-to-date with the latest codes for Titanage, as well as stay informed about Roblox news related to it, there are several things you can do. You can bookmark this page, follow the Titanage's X handle, subscribe to its YouTube channel, or join the official Roblox group.

FAQs on Titanage Codes

What is the latest Titanage code?

SORRYFORINCONVENIENCE is the latest active code in Titanage, which grants a free reward when redeemed.

Are Titanage codes useful?

Yes. Redeeming codes in Titanage allows players to acquire free rewards without grinding.

When will the active codes expire in Titanage?

Currently, Titanage codes don't have any known expiration dates. This means they could go inactive at any time or stay active for an extended period.

When will newer codes for Titanage be released?

New Titanage codes are typically released during holidays, through major updates, and via specific in-game events.

