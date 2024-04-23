Unordinary Codes (July 2024)

Unordinary codes can be a great way to progress through the game with a powered-up avatar. These codes offer spins, cosmetic adjustments, and XP boosts and are a convenient way to improve your overall gameplay experience. Best of all, they can be used the moment you load into the game server. Codes for this Roblox experience have no prerequisites, so you can redeem them directly from the in-game chat box.
This article lists all codes that can be used in Unordinary and gives a breakdown of its code redemption system.
How to redeem active Unordinary codes
Unordinary requires you to use the chat box to redeem codes instead of a dedicated interface. Here’s how to use it:
- Launch Unordinary using the Roblox Game client.
- Press the / key on your keyboard or click the chat bubble icon at the top left.
- Input a working code in the text box and press Enter to receive the associated freebies.
These codes require you to enter them exactly as they are listed in the active codes table, so we recommend using the copy-paste method to successfully obtain the rewards tied to these codes.
Unordinary codes and their importance
Codes for Unordinary reward the player with spins, XP boosters, aura color rerolls, and hair color rerolls. Spins and XP boosters directly impact core gameplay, allowing players to gain new abilities and level up faster. On the other hand, aura color and hair color rerolls are purely cosmetic and can be used to customize the player character’s appearance.
Unordinary code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Since the experience uses a basic chat box for its code system, Unordinary does not display an error message when an incorrect code is entered. Instead, the incorrect or inactive code will show up above your avatar’s head like a normal message.
Currently, Unordinary does not have any unexpected server issues that prevent its code system from working. However, if you run into something of the sort, consider restarting the experience to resolve it.
Where to find new Unordinary codes
New codes for Unordinary are posted by the game’s developers, Boss Studio, on their official Twitter handle and Discord server. Alternatively, feel free to rely on this page for convenient access to the game's active codes table.
FAQs on Unordinary Codes
What rewards can I get by redeeming codes in Unordinary?
You can get spins, XP boosters, aura color rerolls, and hair color rerolls upon redeeming codes in Unordinary.
When are new codes added to Unordinary?
New codes are often added to Unordinary when the game hits a milestone or receives a major update.
Which is the best code in Unordinary?
The code !Ranked offers five spins and a 10-minute XP boost, making it the best in Unordinary.
