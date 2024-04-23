Unordinary Codes (July 2024)

Unordinary codes can be a great way to progress through the game with a powered-up avatar. These codes offer spins, cosmetic adjustments, and XP boosts and are a convenient way to improve your overall gameplay experience. Best of all, they can be used the moment you load into the game server. Codes for this Roblox experience have no prerequisites, so you can redeem them directly from the in-game chat box.

This article lists all codes that can be used in Unordinary and gives a breakdown of its code redemption system.

All Unordinary Codes (Active)

Active codes for Unordinary (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the active codes for Unordinary, using which you can strengthen your avatar or tweak its appearance. Be sure to use them as soon as possible, as they are known to expire without notice. Upon expiration, the freebies tied to them are lost as well.

List of active Unordinary codes Code Rewards !5000Likes Five spins !HeightReroll Height reroll !Ranked Five spins, XP boost for 10 minutes !4000Likes Five spins !AuraColorReroll3 Randomized aura color !3000Likes Three spins, XP boost for 10 minutes !AuraColorReroll2 Randomized aura color !500Likes Three spins !HairColorReroll Randomized hair color !SorryForShutdown Two spins

Inactive Unordinary codes

Listed below are the inactive codes for Unordinary. You don't have to worry about not getting freebies because the developer usually replaces these codes with new ones that offer similar rewards.

List of inactive Unordinary codes Code Rewards !SchoolWars Five spins, XP boost for 10 minutes !2500Likes Three spins, XP boost for 10 minutes !2000Likes Three spins, XP boost for 10 minutes !1500Likes Five spins !1000Likes Three Spins, XP boost !AuraColorReroll Randomized aura color

How to redeem active Unordinary codes

How to redeem codes for Unordinary (Image via Roblox)

Unordinary requires you to use the chat box to redeem codes instead of a dedicated interface. Here’s how to use it:

Launch Unordinary using the Roblox Game client.

Press the / key on your keyboard or click the chat bubble icon at the top left.

Input a working code in the text box and press Enter to receive the associated freebies.

These codes require you to enter them exactly as they are listed in the active codes table, so we recommend using the copy-paste method to successfully obtain the rewards tied to these codes.

Unordinary codes and their importance

Codes for Unordinary and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Unordinary reward the player with spins, XP boosters, aura color rerolls, and hair color rerolls. Spins and XP boosters directly impact core gameplay, allowing players to gain new abilities and level up faster. On the other hand, aura color and hair color rerolls are purely cosmetic and can be used to customize the player character’s appearance.

Unordinary code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Unordinary (Image via Roblox)

Since the experience uses a basic chat box for its code system, Unordinary does not display an error message when an incorrect code is entered. Instead, the incorrect or inactive code will show up above your avatar’s head like a normal message.

Currently, Unordinary does not have any unexpected server issues that prevent its code system from working. However, if you run into something of the sort, consider restarting the experience to resolve it.

Where to find new Unordinary codes

New codes for Unordinary are posted by the game’s developers, Boss Studio, on their official Twitter handle and Discord server. Alternatively, feel free to rely on this page for convenient access to the game's active codes table.

FAQs on Unordinary Codes

What rewards can I get by redeeming codes in Unordinary?

You can get spins, XP boosters, aura color rerolls, and hair color rerolls upon redeeming codes in Unordinary.

When are new codes added to Unordinary?

New codes are often added to Unordinary when the game hits a milestone or receives a major update.

Which is the best code in Unordinary?

The code !Ranked offers five spins and a 10-minute XP boost, making it the best in Unordinary.

