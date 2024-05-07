Epic Minigames: A Definitive Guide

Epic Minigames is a compilation of more than 120 mini Roblox games to create a fun and enthralling title where players can put their wits and reflexes to the test, team up with their friends, and have a good time. Players must try and win these minigames to earn coins (in-game currency) which they can then spend on goodies that may include but aren't limited to gear, pets, and effects.

While the game constantly provides players with helpful tips and tricks, newbies can still find some aspects of the game overwhelming. This guide comes equipped with everything useful a newcomer may need to understand before jumping into Epic Minigames and making it easier for beginners to understand.

Epic Minigames: Everything you need to know

The Party mode in Epic Minigames (Image via Roblox)

Understanding the basics

The welcome screen in Epic Minigames (Image via Roblox)

After loading into the game, players can choose to either play the default mode or if they're feeling whimsical, they can opt for the Party Mode which closely resembles the board game Ludo but with Roblox fun. In it, players must roll the dice to complete a path, collect crystals, win minigames, and the winner is decided based on who has the most crystals in the end.

As for the default game mode, Robloxians must try their best to win as many minigames as possible to amass Coins. The minigames in the default game mode may include but won't be limited to the Hydraulic Press, Press the Buttons, and Glass Bridge.

Players can also choose to wait in the lobby and not get into the minigames immediately by simply clicking on the Gear Button on the left side of their screen and selecting No instead of Yes.

How to play Epic Minigames?

The in-game shop in Epic Minigames (Image via Roblox)

To win the minigames featured in this title, players must always stay aware of small popups on their screens as they usually help in understanding what the minigame entails. If the chosen minigame is team-based, sticking with your team to emerge victorious might be the best way.

Whereas player-based minigames can be a bit harder for a newbie, they are far more rewarding in terms of EXP and Coins, and they also help gain a better understanding of the game as a newcomer.

There isn't much to Epic MInigames, follow the rules that appear on top of your screen at the beginning of a minigame, stick with your team if the round is team-based, give your best, and enjoy this title to its fullest.

The various collectible badges in Epic Minigames (Image via Roblox)

Robloxians must also familiarize themselves with the basic controls in the game:

WASD - Use these keys to move around.

Use these keys to move around. Left-click - Press this key to attack with a melee weapon, shoot a firearm, or interact with the GUI and other options.

Press this key to attack with a melee weapon, shoot a firearm, or interact with the GUI and other options. Mouse - You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

You can use the mouse to look around and aim. Space - Use this key to jump in the game.

FAQs on Roblox Epic Minigames Guide

Can Epic Minigames be played on mobile devices?

Yes, this game can be accessed on various platforms including PCs, mobile devices, and consoles such as PS5 and Xbox.

Are there microtransactions in Epic Minigames?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does Epic Minigames receive updates?

The development team is dedicated to providing regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights.

