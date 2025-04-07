A Dusty Trip Blackout Car quest guide

With patch 5.94, A Dusty Trip saw the addition to the Blackout Car quest, a mission that gives you access to the eponymous vehicle. This car can be obtained by finding a suitcase and delivering it to Defuser Drew. You can find Defuser Drew on The Desert map, and while he can be challenging to locate, you can overcome the odds with enough preparation.

Here’s how to complete the Blackout Car quest and receive the vehicle of the same name in A Dusty Trip.

Completing the Blackout Car quest in A Dusty Trip

Overview

The Blackout Car quest involves extensive travel and two separate instances of one-versus-many fights. As such, you will need a decently fast vehicle and weapons that can easily deal with enemy hordes.

For crowd control, you can rely on assault rifles and shotguns. Assault rifles are generally good all-purpose weapons, helping you out in boss fights and regular enemy fights in equal measure. Shotguns require a little more tact during usage, demanding you to reduce the distance between you and the enemy. The Pump Shotgun is a good pick for this mission.

The Blackout Car Quest

Blackout Car quest is found in The Desert (Image via Roblox)

To get started on the Blackout Car Quest, enter a queue and select The Desert map. Once you load in, assemble your car, refuel it, and venture out into the desert.

The first stopping point is at 6,200 meters, where you will find a burning car surrounded by enemies. Shoot them down and claim the briefcase found inside the vehicle, which will trigger a six-minute timer. You must finish the mission before this timer runs out.

Next, return to your vehicle and continue driving until the 8,150-meter mark. This is the safehouse that you must secure as quickly as possible. Deal with the enemies lurking around the area and climb the ladder in the building. This will let you access the building’s rooftop, where you will encounter Defuser Drew.

Defuser Drew will reward you with the Blackout Car for carrying out such a risky task, bringing the quest to a close. Now, you can access the aforementioned vehicle from your inventory and cruise on a map of your choosing.

FAQs

How to complete the Blackout Car quest in A Dusty Trip

The Blackout Car has you pick up a suitcase found at 6,200 m in The Desert and deliver it to Defuser Drew at the 8,150-meter mark.

Is the Blackout Car available for free in A Dusty Trip?

Yes, the Blackout Car can be accessed for free once you finish the related quest.

What is the time limit to complete the Blackout Car quest in A Dusty Trip?

The time limit for this mission, which triggers upon picking up the briefcase, is six minutes.

