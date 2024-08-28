A Dusty Trip: Car Quest

A Dusty Trip is an adventure title where you explore the desert wasteland using a vehicle of your choice. Among its many unlockable vehicles is the Juno, a car based on the Yugo Koral. It can be unlocked by completing the Car Quest, a mission given by Sci-Fi Stan in the game’s main lobby. This is a simple quest that takes just a few minutes to finish.

Here’s how to complete the Car Quest in this experience, along with some info on Juno.

Completing the Car Quest in A Dusty Trip

Starting the Car Quest (Image via Roblox)

The Car Quest can be initiated by talking to the Sci-Fi Stan, who spawns next to the Garage. He stands in front of a board titled “Car Quest,” so he should be quite easy to find. The NPC requires you to collect three Data Tablets and upload them to the Data Center. Upon completion, you will receive the Juno vehicle.

Trending

Load into the Desert Map and build your car. Then, pick a direction and continue driving until you find three military crash sites. These sites each include a Data Tablet and are located at a distance of 2,500 meters, 4,500 meters, and 8,500 meters. The Data Center can be found at a distance of 12,000 meters from the spawn point.

Once at the Data Center, enter the tent with many computers inside and upload the data from the Data Tablets. Do so for each of them at the same time and get ready for combat. For as long as the data is being uploaded, you will be attacked by swarms of mutants. Use the terrain as a makeshift barricade and keep them at bay until the data is fully uploaded.

After the data upload is finished, return to Sci-Fi Stan and receive Juno, your brand-new reward.

Also read: 5 best vehicles in A Dusty Trip

An overview of Juno

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Juno follows the pattern of free cars being quite bad in practice to a tee. This is a two-seater car modeled on the 1991 Yugo Koral and it was added to the game on August 25, 2024.

Featuring a top speed of 50 km/h, it will take you a long while to traverse a meaningful distance while using this car. Even with upgrades, it can struggle to reach 100 km/h, making it ill-suited for combat and high-octane shootouts.

Its handling is quite poor, with swerves being a common sight at high speeds. Juno will face difficulties during intense weather conditions as well, which can hinder exploration rather severely.

This vehicle does have some appeal as a collectible, being a uniquely designed model among the more sports and utility-style cars. Since it is completely free to get, obtaining it is a net positive overall.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How do I start the Car Quest in A Dusty Trip?

The Car Quest can be started by talking to the Sci-Fi Stan NPC next to the Garage in the main lobby.

How do I complete the Car Quest in A Dusty Trip?

The Car Quest requires you to collect three Data Tablets and upload their data to the Data Center, giving you the Juno car a reward.

Can Juno be obtained for free in A Dusty Trip?

Yes, Juno can be added to your collection for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024