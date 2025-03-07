A Dusty Trip Blood Moon guide

Blood Moon is a random event in A Dusty Trip that causes the skybox and the environment to take on a crimson color palette. When this event triggers, the game spawns new formidable enemy types that belligerently attack you. Your objective is to take them all out and try your best to survive until the crimson lunar orb vanishes from the sky.

Let’s take a look at the Blood Moon event and see how it works in A Dusty Trip.

How the Blood Moon event works in A Dusty Trip

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Blood Moon event is a random weather event that was added to A Dusty Trip with the Version 5.7 Update. It tends to trigger the most often on The Desert map, making it the best place to test out how it works.

When it activates, you will be swarmed by a horde of Mutants with increased attack power, aggro range, and higher movement speed. Since it occurs randomly, there’s no telling when these foes may cross your path and attempt to end your run.

This event is designed to keep you on your toes and use whatever you have on your person to deal with your foes. While it is active, enemies will be able to chase you a lot longer and farther than usual. They can chase you down while you are in a car as well, so it’s typically best to fight them head-on instead of trying to outrun them.

The Blood Moon event gets you to use up your best resources, which can be particularly sabotaging for your run if you’re preparing for a boss fight. So, you must try to deal with it using your secondary or tertiary weapons first to conserve resources for the map itself.

About the Version 5.7 Update

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Version 5.7 Update was introduced to the game on March 2, 2025. It added the Blood Moon Weather Event, fresh prefabs, the Sci-Fi Item Crate, a new Charm dealer, and more.

Additionally, the update made various balance changes and introduced bug fixes to improve the overall gameplay experience.

Here’s a brief rundown of everything it brought to the experience:

The Blood Moon Weather Event.

Phonebooth and Dusty Market prefabs.

Sci-Fi item crate.

A new Charm dealer in the lobby.

New items: Satara Shotgun, Delta Rifle, Delta Blaster, Power Drill, and Analogue Clock.

3rd person view introduced to mobile and console versions of the game.

In-game update board.

Added anti-fling measures.

Fixed various bugs and unintended gameplay features.

FAQs

What is the Blood Moon in A Dusty Trip?

The Blood Moon is a random weather event that can trigger while you explore any of the maps in the game.

How to trigger Blood Moon event in A Dusty Trip

There is no way to trigger the Blood Moon event manually; you must wait for it to activate while you play through the different maps in the game.

When was the Blood Moon event added to A Dusty Trip?

The Blood Moon event was added to the game with the Version 5.7 update on March 2, 2025.

