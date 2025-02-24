A Dusty Trip Vanguard season pass: All rewards

A Dusty Trip implemented the latest season of its battle pass system on February 23, 2025. Dubbed the Vanguard pass, this rewards ladder features 35 levels that will give you prizes each time you climb a level. The rewards include Dusty Coins, wraps, accessories, and more. Reaching the end of both battle pass tiers will unlock unique vehicles that can’t be acquired elsewhere.

This article gives you all the information on the Vanguard season pass for A Dusty Trip.

An overview of the Vanguard pass for A Dusty Trip

The Vanguard pass (Image via Roblox)

The Vanguard pass features 35 levels that can be climbed by gathering XP from quest completion. It is available in two tiers: the default Free tier and the paid-only Premium tier. Both tiers level up concurrently, which means you won’t have to worry about gathering XP from scratch if you happen to buy the Premium tier later.

Vanguard pass level-ups give you Dusty Coins, vehicles, weapons, wraps, and other useful resources. As the default tier of the battle pass, you can level up the Free tier to unlock the Quip vehicle upon reaching the final level.

If you require additional resources and cosmetics, you can spend 600 Robux to acquire the Premium tier. The Premium tier grants you better rewards per level-up and serves as an addition to the Free tier instead of a replacement. Upon reaching the final level of the Premium tier, you can unlock the Stormline car.

Another premium aspect of the battle pass is the skip system, which lets you purchase the rewards of the desired number of levels. Each level skip costs 30 Robux, but if you wish to skip the rewards ladder entirely, you can do so for 750 Robux.

After finishing the Vanguard pass, undergo rebirth to reset the levels and unlock additional prizes. Upon doing so five times, you will gain access to the Thunderbolt vehicle. The Vanguard pass is scheduled to end on March 22, 2025.

All rewards for the Vanguard pass

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Let’s look at the freebies for completing the Free tier of the Vanguard pass:

Level 1: 50 Dusty Coins

Level 2: 55 Dusty Coins

Level 3: Nothing

Level 4: Snake Camo Wrap

Level 5: Guitar Charm

Level 6: 60 Dusty Coins

Level 7: 60 Dusty Coins

Level 8: 65 Dusty Coins

Level 9: AK47 (Single-use)

Level 10: 65 Dusty Coins

Level 11: Nothing

Level 12: 65 Dusty Coins

Level 13: 70 Dusty Coins

Level 14: Double Daggers Charm

Level 15: Nothing

Level 16: 70 Dusty Coins

Level 17: 70 Dusty Coins

Level 18: 75 Dusty Coins

Level 19: High Caliber Revolver

Level 20: Nothing

Level 21: 75 Dusty Coins

Level 22: 75 Dusty Coins

Level 23: 75 Dusty Coins

Level 24: Nothing

Level 25: 80 Dusty Coins

Level 26: Living Lavish Wrap

Level 27: 80 Dusty Coins

Level 28: 80 Dusty Coins

Level 29: Nothing

Level 30: 85 Dusty Coins

Level 31: 85 Dusty Coins

Level 32: Nothing

Level 33: 90 Dusty Coins

Level 34: 100 Dusty Coins

Level 35: Quip

You can get these rewards for completing the Premium tier of the Vanguard pass:

Level 1: 100 Dusty Coins

Level 2: 100 Dusty Coins

Level 3: Xeno Charm

Level 4: 105 Dusty Coins

Level 5: Dark Colors Wrap

Level 6: 110 Dusty Coins

Level 7: 115 Dusty Coins

Level 8: 120 Dusty Coins

Level 9: Gold Uzi Charm

Level 10: 130 Dusty Coins

Level 11: 135 Dusty Coins

Level 12: 135 Dusty Coins

Level 13: 135 Dusty Coins

Level 14: British Rifle

Level 15: 135 Dusty Coins

Level 16: 140 Dusty Coins

Level 17: 145 Dusty Coins

Level 18: 150 Dusty Coins

Level 19: 500 Dusty Coins

Level 20: 155 Dusty Coins

Level 21: 160 Dusty Coins

Level 22: 160 Dusty Coins

Level 23: 160 Dusty Coins

Level 24: 165 Dusty Coins

Level 25: 170 Dusty Coins

Level 26: Chaos Wrap

Level 27: 170 Dusty Coins

Level 28: 170 Dusty Coins

Level 29: 175 Dusty Coins

Level 30: 180 Dusty Coins

Level 31: 185 Dusty Coins

Level 32: 190 Dusty Coins

Level 33: 195 Dusty Coins

Level 34: 200 Dusty Coins

Level 35: Stormline

FAQs

What is the number of levels featured in A Dusty Trip Vanguard pass?

The total number of levels in A Dusty Trip Vanguard pass is 35.

What is the price of the Premium tier of the Vanguard pass in A Dusty Trip?

The Premium tier of the Vanguard pass will set you back by 600 Robux.

How to unlock the Stormline vehicle in A Dusty Trip

The Stormline vehicle is a reward for completing the Premium tier of the Vanguard pass.

