A Dusty Trip Cabbie Quest guide

A Dusty Trip frequently includes missions that can be completed to earn exclusive cars and gear pieces. The latest is the Cabbie Quest, a simple fetch quest that rewards you with a taxi called the Cabbie. Finishing it is straightforward: collect 20 unique license plates or wallets during your expeditions and bring them back to the quest giver to receive the reward.

Here’s a quick guide to the Cabbie Quest, as well as an overview of the Cabbie Car.

Completing the Cabbie Quest in A Dusty Trip

The Cabbie Quest (Image via Roblox)

Details of the Cabbie Quest can be viewed by speaking to Cole the Cabbie in the hub area. For this mission, you must gather 20 license plates or wallets that spawn on the map. They appear in random indoor locations on any map, so you will have to keep your eyes peeled for them. You don’t need to prioritize one over the other; both count towards mission progress.

Wallets are typically found inside buildings, while license plates can be acquired from buildings and garages. They stand out in the environment, so you will likely not miss them if the items land in your field of view.

When you spot one, pick it up and store it in your backpack. Note that your progress will not count unless the item is in the backpack. You can only carry up to eight of either at a time, so you will have to go on multiple expeditions.

After collecting 20 of the license plates or wallets, return to Cole the Cabbie in the lobby to receive the free Cabbie Car. Now, you can enjoy cruising through the wasteland in your brand-new free taxi.

About the Cabbie Car

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Cabbie is a great free option for players who have yet to acquire any speedsters or utility vehicles. It is a four-seater car that goes up to 160 kmph and is fuel efficient to boot. While it is not as desirable as certain premium options, it’s still a great option for both solo and multiplayer sessions.

For more combat-intensive applications, the Cabbie can fall short at times. Its acceleration is not particularly great, and it can lead to situations where you are swarmed before it properly gets moving. This issue is typically in solo play, as your teammates will likely take care of any straggler enemies before they approach the car.

FAQs

How to get the Cabbie in A Dusty Trip

The Cabbie car can be obtained by bringing 20 wallets or license plates to Cole in the lobby.

How to find wallets and license plates in A Dusty Trip

Wallets can be found inside buildings, while license plates spawn inside buildings and garages.

Is the Cabbie worth it in A Dusty Trip?

Yes, the Cabbie is a great free car that can serve you well for general exploration purposes.

