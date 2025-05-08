A Dusty Trip Disguised Drop guide

Disguised Drop in A Dusty Trip is a special badge awarded to players who have completed the Transit Ace Car quest. The quest entails traveling to a specific part of the Plains map, assembling the Transit Ace, and finding the duck inside a safe. Once you finish the mission and unlock the car, you will receive the badge as a reward, along with the Transit Ace van.

Here’s how you can get the Disguised Drop badge in A Dusty Trip.

Getting the Disguised Drop badge in A Dusty Trip

The Transit Ace Car quest can be started in The Plains (Image via Roblox)

To get the Disguised Drop badge in A Dusty Trip, you must complete the mission to unlock the Transit Ace van, which can be a fairly involved process. Follow the steps listed below to finish the task:

Start a game and pick the map, The Plains .

. Drive to the 2,000-meter mark to find enemies near a park.

to find enemies near a park. Kill the enemies and enter the park to find the disassembled Transit Ace .

. Next, you must reassemble the Transit Ace. It’s important to note that while you can use the van after putting it back together, this will not unlock the car just yet.

Enter the car and check it for a message that details the location of a vault: at the 8,000-meter mark .

. Travel to the specified location and defeat all enemies close to the building.

Enter the building and interact with the painting inside to access the safe. Inside it, you will find a duck prop.

Pick up the duck prop to finish the quest and receive the Disguised Drop badge, along with access to the Transit Ace van.

About the Transit Ace

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Transit Ace is a bulky van designed for cooperative gameplay. If you’re someone who frequently plays with friends, it is a great addition to your collection of vehicles. With a top speed of 140 kmph, this car will serve you decently in runs across the different maps of the experience.

What makes the Transit Ace special is the amount of room it has for storing supplies. You can comfortably carry enough items to sustain all four passengers in the van throughout the journey.

Despite being fairly average in the speed department, the car makes up for it in the utility aspect, even while playing solo. We recommend unlocking it anyway for future usage.

FAQs

How to get the Disguised Drop badge in A Dusty Trip

The Disguised Drop badge is unlocked by picking up the duck prop as part of the Transit Ace van quest.

Where is the duck prop for the Transit Ace Car quest found in A Dusty Trip?

The duck prop can be found inside the building at the 8,000-meter mark on The Plains.

What are the rewards for completing the Transit Ace Car quest in A Dusty Trip?

The rewards for completing the Transit Ace quest are the Transit Ace van and the Disguised Drop badge.

