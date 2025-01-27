A Dusty Trip Lunar Year Event patch notes

The road trip experience A Dusty Trip is currently celebrating the Lunar New Year with an event of the same name. The version 5.2 update, released on January 26, 2025, introduces new Crates, vehicles, items, weapons, and more, providing fresh options to explore. Dubbed the Lunar Year Event update, it also fixes a myriad of bugs and issues to make the overall gameplay experience smoother.

This article gives you a rundown of the official patch notes for the Lunar Year Event update in this road trip-centric Roblox experience.

Official patch notes for A Dusty Trip Lunar Year Event

The Lunar New Year-themed lobby (Image via Roblox)

Free & Lunar Crates

Limited Currency: Collect Lunar Currency to open crates by defeating mutants and finding special envelopes from defeated Lunar Mutants.

to open crates by defeating mutants and finding special envelopes from defeated Lunar Mutants. Unlock 25 Free Crates for one Lunar Crate .

for . 11 Different Rewards!

Shenlong Car! - Limited Stock, don’t miss out!

Vehicles

Shenlong: A turbocharged street car built for speed and style with a lunar touch.

A turbocharged street car built for speed and style with a lunar touch. Space Titan: A futuristic & war-ready vehicle with extraordinary performance!

Items

Dragon Thrower: Release blazing Dragon flames!

Release blazing Dragon flames! Dragon Launcher: Launch explosive dragon balls.

Launch explosive dragon balls. Dragon’s Breath Mac10: A compact SMG with a heated touch.

A compact SMG with a heated touch. Special Envelope: Provides lunar Currency

Provides lunar Currency Firecrackers: Visually appealing but dangerous

Visually appealing but dangerous Fortune Cookie: What will your fortune be?

What will your fortune be? Firework Launcher: Launch fireworks into the sky!

Launch fireworks into the sky! Gong: A loud percussion instrument.

A loud percussion instrument. Snake Staff: Release deadly snakes at your enemies…

Release deadly snakes at your enemies… Sky Lantern: A Lunar New Year tradition!

Prefab

Bamboo Forest

Bamboo Shrine

Lunar Temple

Fixes & Changes

Fixed quests having broken refresh countdowns

Fixed rare item quest not working.

Fixed distance with friends quests not working.

Fixed backpack placement bug.

Fixed Hoverboard not spawning on desert & plains.

Fixed backpack car bug.

Replaced Pl-22 3rd person with new version.

Can no longer toggle 3rd person while typing in chat.

Tank now deals damage to players.

Decorated lobby.

Swapped Exotica X with Dune Buggy in Dealership.

Swapped Speed Demon X with Solar Cruise in Dealership.

Breaking down the Lunar Year Event update

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Lunar Year Event update was added to the game on January 26, 2025, and introduced various Lunar New Year-themed elements to the experience. Players can get into the celebratory spirit with the new themed lobby, which has implemented elements of the holiday. They can also open themed free and Lunar Crates during the event period to obtain various freebies.

This update brings a myriad of usable items to the experience, which include weapons, vehicles, consumables, cosmetics, and more. Robloxians can also enjoy the new Bamboo Forest, Shrine, and Lunar Temple Prefabs as a part of this update.

A significant part of this update is the Lunar Currency, which can be used to purchase the different featured items. Lunar Currency is dropped by Mutants and their Lunar counterparts, with the latter potentially dropping Special Envelopes for extra Lunar cash. Amass a large amount of it to purchase everything you need from the shop during the event period.

FAQs

When was the Lunar Year update added to A Dusty Trip?

The Lunar Year update was added on January 26, 2025.

What are the newest vehicles added to A Dusty Trip with the Lunar Year update?

The newest vehicles added with the Lunar Year update are Shenlong and Space Titan.

How to get Lunar Currency in A Dusty Trip

Lunar Currency can be obtained by defeating Mutants and Lunar Mutants, or by opening Special Envelopes.

