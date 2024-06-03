A Space Trip: A beginner's guide

A Space Trip is a Roblox title that draws inspiration from heavily appreciated Roblox titles like A Dusty Trip, The Long Drive, and other similar games. In this title, players must fix up a broken space car and go on a seemingly endless interstellar journey across the cosmos all while avoiding a maze of asteroids and other space threats and keeping your vitals in check.

The game is quite straightforward, but beginners may find it difficult to get used to the different mechanics in this title. Luckily, this guide is designed to simplify the works of A Space Trip, the main objective, and its features to help new players understand the game better.

A Space Trip: Everything you need to know

Understanding the basics

Official cover for A Space Trip (Image via Roblox)

Once Robloxians load into the game, they will find themselves stranded in the middle of the cosmos on an asteroid that also works as a makeshift spawning area. Here, they can choose to explore the area and discover the spinning wheel, the server leaderboard, the in-game shop, and other Easter eggs hidden within the spawning area.

However, if players wish to jump straight into action, they can do so by hopping into a four-player multiplayer lobby if they're new to the game. They can also customize the lobby size according to their preference if they wish to play solo, in a duo, or in a trio. Nevertheless, we recommend sticking to multiplayer lobbies until familiarized with the game and its mechanics.

The spawning area in A Space Trip (Image via Roblox)

After the players have decided if they want to play in a duo, trio, or squad with their friends or random players, they must hop inside the lobby area marked with a purple-colored boundary and click 'Start'.

Upon doing so, the player's screen will go dark and the players will be teleported onto a deserted asteroid with a bunch of scrap materials and a broken car. This is where their galactic journey will start.

How to play A Space Trip

Gameplay screenshot from the game (Image via Roblox)

Similar to the theme scene in similar titles, Robloxians will now have to put together a broken space car with materials that can be found inside of the starter house. To fix up the space car and get it to work properly players must locate and place a total of six items in the vehicle all while keeping a close eye on their stamina and Oxygen levels.

Here's a rundown of all six items needed to get the space car up and running:

Four Doors

Four Thrusters

Engine

Radiator

Water for the Radiator

Fuel for the Engine

There are a few optional items players can put inside their vehicles to further help them on this trip.

Front Hood.

Back Bonnet.

Extra Oxygen Cylinder.

Extra Fuel Can.

Gameplay screenshot from the game (Image via Roblox)

After putting together the space car, it is time to go on a journey across outer space and avoid any oncoming asteroids or trouble while maintaining healthy vitals. However, to make the most out of this intergalactic journey, it is crucial to familiarize oneself with the basic in-game controls.

Here are the basic controls:

WASD: Use these keys to move your character in the game.

Use these keys to move your character in the game. Space: Press this key to go upwards.

Press this key to go upwards. Left Ctrl: Press this key to go downwards.

Press this key to go downwards. Shift: Use this key to sprint or move quickly. Keep in mind, that using this key may drain your stamina.

Use this key to sprint or move quickly. Keep in mind, that using this key may drain your stamina. F: Press this key to pick up and place items.

Press this key to pick up and place items. Left Click: Use this key to interact with the GUI as well as other options.

Use this key to interact with the GUI as well as other options. Left Click and Hold: Use this key combo to open or close doors.

Use this key combo to open or close doors. Mouse: You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

FAQs on Roblox A Space Trip

When was A Space Trip released?

It was first released by Space Bounds almost three months ago, on April 17, 2024.

Is A Space Trip free to play?

Yes, the core gameplay experience is free. However, there are optional in-game purchases.

How often does A Space Trip receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with A Space Trip players?

You can join the game's official community on Discord to share tips and insights.

