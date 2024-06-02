Build to Survive the Disasters: A Beginner's Guide

Build to Survive the Disasters is a Roblox title where players must build different structures in an allotted space to avoid various natural and fictional disasters. In this game, Robloxians can also get some help from weapons, the super-fast rails, and paid gamepasses to get an additional edge against the zombies, evil grandmas, and others.

The game is fairly simple, but the absence of an in-game tutorial might make it challenging for beginners to become accustomed to the various mechanics. This guide aims to simplify the aspects of Build to Survive the Disasters and assist new players in understanding how it works.

Build to Survive the Disasters: Everything you need to know

Understanding the basics

Gameplay screenshot from Build to Survive the Disasters (Image via Roblox)

Once Robloxians load into the game, they will spawn into the world with no cash and a building space will be allotted to them with their in-game name on the nameplate. If lucky, they'll spawn in before a disaster has started and have time to prepare for it, but if they aren't, they will spawn in an ongoing disaster and must think fast to adapt and survive.

The in-game controls are quite simple as well. Robloxians can use the Hammer Button to access the build menu and choose from the endless selection of building blocks and other decoration items. The button right next to the Hammer Button is the Destroy Button, which players can use to delete any block they may have placed by mistake.

Gameplay screenshot from Build to Survive the Disasters (Image via Roblox)

In the game, the players will be given a space with their name to build structures and objects to help them survive the various disasters about to rain down on them. When building, they can make use of various building blocks, colored blocks, and other items like furniture, doors, stairs, slopes, fences, and ladders to create a structure that can prove to be useful and safe in the event of a disaster.

How to play Build to Survive the Disasters?

The in-game shop in Build to Survive the Disasters (Image via Roblox)

Cash is the in-game currency in Build to Survive the Disasters and can be used to purchase exclusive blocks, building items, and decoration items. The amassed cash can also be used to unlock new weapons from the in-game shop. The weapons featured in the game include but aren't limited to Wooden Sword, Kantana, and the Tommy Gun.

Build to Survive the Disasters also boasts an extensive feature where Robloxians can choose the next disaster that gets selected by purchasing it with Robux. The disasters featured in this menu may include but aren't limited to Tsunami Wave, Lava Wave, Tornado, Volcano, Alien Invasion, Evil Noobs Attack, Jax Attack, and Catnap Attack.

Pick Disaster Menu in Build to Survive the Disasters (Image via Roblox)

These are the basic keyboard controls in the game:

WASD: Use these keys to move your character in the game.

Use these keys to move your character in the game. Space: Press this key to jump over obstacles in the game.

Press this key to jump over obstacles in the game. Left-click: Press this key to place blocks, destroy blocks, and interact with the GUI as well as other options.

Press this key to place blocks, destroy blocks, and interact with the GUI as well as other options. Mouse: You can use the mouse to look around and aim in the game.

FAQs on Roblox Build to Survive the Disasters

When was Build to Survive the Disasters created?

Build to Survive the Disasters was first released 11 years ago, on March 31, 2013.

Are there microtransactions in Build to Survive the Disasters?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases, but the core gameplay experience is free.

How often does Build to Survive the Disasters receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players in Build to Survive the Disasters?

You can join the game's official community on Discord to share tips and insights.

