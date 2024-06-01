Roblox Keys: Season 14 update

Keys is a Roblox game that provides an exhilarating experience to fans of horror games. Robloxians must face their fears and try to survive in a hostile environment while evading the monsters hiding and lurking in the darkness. They have to explore mysterious places, find keys that open up crucial doors, and uncover the secrets of the eerie world.

Daybreaker Studios has finally released the Season 14 update, much to the community's excitement. It brings bug fixes, a new mythical key, two new sounds, and much more. This article provides an overview of Keys' latest update and what players can expect.

Everything added to Keys Season 14

Season 14 update

Official cover for Keys (Image via Roblox)

Keys already had an extensive list of maps and NPCs, which makes the new additions even more fun.

New Content:

Season 14: Wild West has finally arrived at Roblox Keys.

A new map called The Western Town has also been added to the game.

Countless new features and items were also added to the game.

Additional changes and bug fixes

Official cover for Keys (Image via Roblox)

These are the other miscellaneous additions and bug fixes introduced by the new Keys update:

A new mythic-level key was also added.

Two new sounds were also added to the game - 'YEHA' and the 'Cry Help'.

Robloxians can now experience two new Carry poses and a new Crawl pose.

The Lucky Shop was also updated and changed in the new update.

FAQs on Keys

Can this game be played on mobile devices?

Yes, Keys can be accessed on various platforms including PC, mobile, and the PS4, PS5, and Xbox.

Are there microtransactions in the game?

Yes, there are optional in-game purchases for crucial resources. But the core gameplay experience is entirely free.

How often does this game receive updates?

The developer team is dedicated to providing updates and content quite regularly.

Is there a community where I can connect with other players?

You can join the game's official community on social media platforms like Discord to share tips and insights with fellow tower defenders.

