A Universal Time: The Strongest guide

The Strongest is a powerful ability in A Universal Time that draws inspiration from Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. This Legendary-rarity ability completely alters the special skills you can use, granting you access to various powerful melee and ranged abilities. It can be obtained by completing Gojo’s questline or through the crafting system.

Here’s a complete guide on The Strongest in A Universal Time.

Getting The Strongest in A Universal Time

Ability Crafting menu

There are two methods of adding The Strongest to your repertoire: through crafting and through Gojo’s questline. In order to craft this ability, you must collect Gojo’s Blindfold, Remembrance of the Strongest, and three Legendary The Strongest Shards.

Head to West Park and interact with the Ability Crafter to use these resources and craft The Strongest ability. Refer to the list below to find out how to get them:

Gojo’s Blindfold: 10% drop chance after defeating The Honored One boss as a part of The Honored One Slayer Contract.

10% drop chance after defeating The Honored One boss as a part of The Honored One Slayer Contract. Remembrance of the Strongest: Defeat The Strongest of Today boss or Mahoraga for a chance to receive it.

Defeat The Strongest of Today boss or Mahoraga for a chance to receive it. Legendary The Strongest Shards: Available in the Ability Banner.

The other method is to go to the Village, accept Gojo’s quest, and move to the Desert and defeat the specified number of Curses. Then, return to Gojo to begin the second half of his quest, which requires you to defeat Sorcerers. After you’ve done so, The Strongest will be added to your inventory.

Check out the latest codes for A Universal Time for a few extra freebies.

The Strongest moveset breakdown

Official cover art for the game

The Strongest has two movesets that can be fully unlocked through Mastery levels. Mastery levels can be attained using Limitless Technique Scrolls, available by defeating Mahoraga or The Strongest of Today. Alternatively, they may also drop from Loot Crates.

Once you’ve reached Mastery level 5, the following moves will be available to you:

Beatdown / Vice Grip: Rush-style move.

Rush-style move. Vice Grip (requires Six Eyes): Deals extra damage and generates heat.

Deals extra damage and generates heat. Flash Combo: Advancing strike that chains into a rush.

Advancing strike that chains into a rush. Twofold Kick: Strike high with a kick and sweep the enemy off their feet with a second kick.

Strike high with a kick and sweep the enemy off their feet with a second kick. Gleaming Strike (requires Six Eyes): Teleport to the opponent to deliver a kick.

Teleport to the opponent to deliver a kick. Lapse Blue: Attract: Shoots an energy ball that causes an implosion, dealing damage.

Shoots an energy ball that causes an implosion, dealing damage. Lapse Blue: Maximum (requires Six Eyes): Amplified version of Lapse Blue: Attract. Can be aimed. Generates extra heat.

Amplified version of Lapse Blue: Attract. Can be aimed. Generates extra heat. Lapse Blue: Pull: Pulls the opponent and suspends them in mid-air.

Pulls the opponent and suspends them in mid-air. Lapse Blue: Collapse (requires Six Eyes): Deals a crushing strike that generates extra heat.

Deals a crushing strike that generates extra heat. Reversal Red: Push: Shoot a homing projectile that ragdolls the enemy.

Shoot a homing projectile that ragdolls the enemy. Reversal Red: Force (requires Six Eyes): Teleport behind the enemy and blast them with a homing projectile.

Teleport behind the enemy and blast them with a homing projectile. Reversal Red: Repel: Blast the opponent with a close-range explosion.

Blast the opponent with a close-range explosion. Reversal Red: Blast (requires Six Eyes): Hit the opponent with a concentrated explosion that generates extra heat.

Hit the opponent with a concentrated explosion that generates extra heat. Ruthless Barrage: Advancing rush move.

Advancing rush move. Infinity: Drain meter to temporarily become impervious to all attacks.

Drain meter to temporarily become impervious to all attacks. Teleport: Teleports a short distance.

Teleports a short distance. Limitless Technique: Ultimate move that deals heavy damage to the opponent.

Ultimate move that deals heavy damage to the opponent. Hollow Technique: Purple (requires Six Eyes): Charge and shoot a massive energy ball that deals high damage. Generates extra heat.

Charge and shoot a massive energy ball that deals high damage. Generates extra heat. Unlimited Void (requires Six Eyes): Ultimate move that boosts damage dealt, reduces damage received, bypasses all counters and perfect blocks, and Blue and Red moves become stronger.

FAQs on A Universal Time

How do I unlock The Strongest in A Universal Time?

The Strongest can be crafted using Gojo’s Blindfold, Remembrance of the Strongest, and three Legendary The Strongest Shards, or by completing both of Gojo’s quests.

What rarity does The Strongest belong to?

The Strongest has been assigned the Legendary rarity in this experience.

How do I get Gojo’s Blindfold in A Universal Time?

Gojo’s Blindfold has a 10% chance to drop after defeating The Honored One boss as a part of The Honored One Slayer Contract.

