A Universal Time Wonder of U guide

Wonder of U is a stand in A Universal Time that specializes in survivability while dealing respectable damage. This ability is based on the stand of the same name from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Its moves include a few trickster-type elements as well to keep the opponent guessing as to the true nature of its attacks.
Learn how to harness the power of Calamity with Wonder of U in A Universal Time.
Breaking down Wonder of U in A Universal Time
Acquisition
Getting Wonder of U requires you to acquire Calamity Force by defeating a specific set of bosses. Each boss in this set has a 40% chance of dropping a Calamity Force item, which can then be combined to form The Total Force of Calamity.
Here’s the list of bosses you must acquire the Calamity Forces of:
- Mahoraga
- The Sovereign
- Whitebeard
- Shadow
- Denizen of Hell
- Kars
- The Strongest in History
- Shanks
Once you have The Total Force of Calamity, use it on Standless to get Wonder of U.
Once you have The Total Force of Calamity, use it on Standless to get Wonder of U.
Passives and Moveset
Wonder of U has two passives that dictate its playstyle: Posthumous Activation and The Flow of Calamity. Here’s what they do:
- Posthumous Activation: Dying with a full Heat meter revives you with 150 HP. Disables The Wonder of U and Ghastly Grab moves.
- The Flow of Calamity: Every 15 seconds, the chosen Calamity card will activate and automatically target anyone near Wonder of U.
Listed below are the moves Wonder of U can make use of:
- Blight: Rush attack that targets the closest opponent.
- Cane Barrage: Advancing barrage move.
- Strong Kick: A slow kick that can serve as a combo starter.
- Obladi Oblada: Send a rock insect to the nearest adversary to deal damage over time and stun them.
- Dododo De Dadada: Send a rock insect to the nearest opponent that deals AoE damage over time.
- Apparition: Returns you to the activation point upon getting hit.
- Draw Deck: Draws a deck of three cards with random effects. Only available once every 20 seconds.
- Ghastly Grab: Teleporting grab attack.
Wonder of U can switch to Pilot Mode by pressing the Q key on the keyboard. This changes the move Ghastly Grab to Impact Calamity, grants hyper armor, and adds the following moves:
- Disguise: Disguise yourself as Satoru Afeku or another player on the server.
- Impact Calamity: Slam the cane on the ground for a shockwave. Instantly activates the chosen Calamity from the Draw Deck ability.
FAQs on A Universal Time
How do I get Wonder of U in A Universal Time?
Wonder of U can be obtained by collecting Calamity Forces from eight different bosses, crafting the Total Force of Calamity with them, and using it on Standless.
How do I activate Pilot Mode with Wonder of U?
Pilot Mode can be activated by pressing the Q key on the keyboard.
Can Wonder of U be deactivated in A Universal Time?
No, Wonder of U will be visible for as long as you have the ability.
