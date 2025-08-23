A Universal Time Wonder of U guide

Wonder of U is a stand in A Universal Time that specializes in survivability while dealing respectable damage. This ability is based on the stand of the same name from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Its moves include a few trickster-type elements as well to keep the opponent guessing as to the true nature of its attacks.

Learn how to harness the power of Calamity with Wonder of U in A Universal Time.

Breaking down Wonder of U in A Universal Time

Acquisition

Crafting The Total Force of Calamity (Image via Roblox)

Getting Wonder of U requires you to acquire Calamity Force by defeating a specific set of bosses. Each boss in this set has a 40% chance of dropping a Calamity Force item, which can then be combined to form The Total Force of Calamity.

Here’s the list of bosses you must acquire the Calamity Forces of:

Mahoraga

The Sovereign

Whitebeard

Shadow

Denizen of Hell

Kars

The Strongest in History

Shanks

Once you have The Total Force of Calamity, use it on Standless to get Wonder of U.

Feel free to grab a few extra freebies by redeeming the latest A Universal Time codes.

Passives and Moveset

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Wonder of U has two passives that dictate its playstyle: Posthumous Activation and The Flow of Calamity. Here’s what they do:

Posthumous Activation: Dying with a full Heat meter revives you with 150 HP. Disables The Wonder of U and Ghastly Grab moves.

Dying with a full Heat meter revives you with 150 HP. Disables The Wonder of U and Ghastly Grab moves. The Flow of Calamity: Every 15 seconds, the chosen Calamity card will activate and automatically target anyone near Wonder of U.

Listed below are the moves Wonder of U can make use of:

Blight: Rush attack that targets the closest opponent.

Rush attack that targets the closest opponent. Cane Barrage: Advancing barrage move.

Advancing barrage move. Strong Kick: A slow kick that can serve as a combo starter.

A slow kick that can serve as a combo starter. Obladi Oblada: Send a rock insect to the nearest adversary to deal damage over time and stun them.

Send a rock insect to the nearest adversary to deal damage over time and stun them. Dododo De Dadada: Send a rock insect to the nearest opponent that deals AoE damage over time.

Send a rock insect to the nearest opponent that deals AoE damage over time. Apparition: Returns you to the activation point upon getting hit.

Returns you to the activation point upon getting hit. Draw Deck: Draws a deck of three cards with random effects. Only available once every 20 seconds.

Draws a deck of three cards with random effects. Only available once every 20 seconds. Ghastly Grab: Teleporting grab attack.

Wonder of U can switch to Pilot Mode by pressing the Q key on the keyboard. This changes the move Ghastly Grab to Impact Calamity, grants hyper armor, and adds the following moves:

Disguise: Disguise yourself as Satoru Afeku or another player on the server.

Disguise yourself as Satoru Afeku or another player on the server. Impact Calamity: Slam the cane on the ground for a shockwave. Instantly activates the chosen Calamity from the Draw Deck ability.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on A Universal Time

How do I get Wonder of U in A Universal Time?

Wonder of U can be obtained by collecting Calamity Forces from eight different bosses, crafting the Total Force of Calamity with them, and using it on Standless.

How do I activate Pilot Mode with Wonder of U?

Pilot Mode can be activated by pressing the Q key on the keyboard.

Can Wonder of U be deactivated in A Universal Time?

No, Wonder of U will be visible for as long as you have the ability.

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

