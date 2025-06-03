Adopt Me Camping Trip guide

Camping Trip is the theme of the latest Adopt Me update, acting as a mini-update that brings new pets to the experience. The patch is largely independent of any event-exclusive currency, relying mainly on Bucks instead. With this update, players can nab one Uncommon, one Ultra-Rare, and two Legendary pets.

This article provides an overview of everything added to the experience with this mini-update.

An overview of Camping Trip in Adopt Me

The Maple Leaf Treat (Image via Roblox)

The Camping Trip update is primarily centered around the Camp Shop, a shop found near the Camping Site on Adoption Island. By visiting it, players can purchase the Maple Leaf Treat with Robux. Meanwhile, the Uncommon Muskrat pet is available for 950 Bucks.

The Maple Leaf Treat is the focal point of this update, being the source of the rarest pets introduced with the patch. It is a premium-only item that is available for 199 Robux and offers one Ultra-Rare and two Legendary pets.

Upon using the Maple Leaf Treat, you have an 87.5% chance of receiving the Ultra-Rare Momma Moose pet. The Legendary pets Moose Calf and Papa Moose have a 10% and 2.5% chance of being the pets you receive.

The contents of the Camping Trip update are available for a limited time, although it is currently unknown when they will expire. As such, we recommend nabbing these elements at the earliest to avoid losing access to them permanently.

About Adopt Me

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The game involves collecting and raising different types of pets. It is a life simulator where you assume the role of a pet parent, whose primary responsibility is to balance a job with the pet’s needs – you must do whatever it takes to keep it happy.

Each game update brings new pets to raise, along with activities to partake in. The idea is to expand your collection of pets as much as possible and nurture them into the full-grown stage. Participate in minigames, purchase houses, and play with friends to raise your new family to the best of your abilities.

FAQs

When did the Camping Trip update arrive in Adopt Me?

The Camping Trip update was added to the game on May 30, 2025.

What are the newest pets added to Adopt Me with the Camping Trip update?

The newest pets added with the Camping Trip update are the Muskrat, the Momma Moose, the Moose Calf, and the Papa Moose.

How to get the Maple Leaf Treat in Adopt Me

The Maple Leaf Treat can be purchased for 199 Robux from the Camp Shop.

