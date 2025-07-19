Adopt Me Cannon Circle update guide

The Cannon Circle update is the latest Adopt Me content drop, added to the experience on July 18, 2025. This patch is an expansion of the ongoing Summer Festival, adding new gameplay elements to the event area. As a part of this update, you can enjoy the new Cannon Circle minigame, get new Pets and accessories, and acquire more prizes through Treasure Chests.

This article explores everything introduced with the Cannon Circle update in Adopt Me.

Everything new in the Adopt Me Cannon Circle update

Cannon Circle minigame

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The newest addition to the Summer Festival is the Cannon Circle minigame. This mode is all about using the cannon to hit the ships that move across the screen. The more targets you hit, the more Points you earn and the better the reward.

You must move between different cannons to shoot down as many ships as possible, which gives this mode a chaotic feel. The minigame lasts around 90 seconds per round, so try to move quickly between the different cannons.

New Pets and accessories

The new Pets (Image via Roblox)

The Cannon Circle update introduced four new Pets, available through the Kelp Raider Box. These Pets include the Legendary Kelp Captain, the Ultra Rare Kelp Hunter, the Rare Kelp Raider, and the Uncommon Kelp Crewmate. You can buy Kelp Raider Boxes for 13,000 Doubloons each.

As for the premium Pet of the update, you can buy the Ultra Rare Sea Slug for 490 Robux. Every Pet mentioned here is event exclusive, which will expire once the event ends. So, nab as many of them as you can before they become unavailable.

You can use Doubloons to buy new Pet wear, vehicle, and poster as well, which include the following:

Mermicorn Sea Poster: 4,000 Doubloons

4,000 Doubloons Rare Sea Monster Friend: 3,950 Doubloons

3,950 Doubloons Ultra Rare Pirate Eye Patch: 8,900 Doubloons

8,900 Doubloons Uncommon Pirate Row Boat: 19,000 Doubloons

19,000 Doubloons Uncommon Triton’s Badge: 1,750 Doubloons

Treasure Tides expansion and bug fixes

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Treasure Chests available through Treasure Tides now give twice as many rewards as before. You can now get up to two Priceless Jewels each day, speeding up the grind to get the Legendary Priceless Shrimp considerably.

Lastly, two bugs were squashed with the Cannon Circle update, which are detailed below:

Mermicorn’s Trick 2 animation has been made smoother.

Fixed a bug that caused the Parrot to sleep for the entirety of the Treasure Defense minigame.

FAQs

When was the Cannon Circle update added to Adopt Me?

The Cannon Circle update was added to the game on July 18, 2025.

How many new Pets did the Cannon Circle update add to Adopt Me?

The Cannon Circle update introduced five new Pets to the experience.

How much does the Sea Slug cost in Adopt Me?

The Sea Slug is priced at 490 Robux.

