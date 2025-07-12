How to adopt the Legendary Priceless Shrimp in Adopt Me

The Legendary Priceless Shrimp debuted in Adopt Me with the Sink a Ship update on July 11, 2025. This limited-time Pet is only available during the Summer Festival event, where you must acquire both the Emperor Shrimp and five Priceless Jewels to unlock it. The Priceless Shrimp is the rarest unlockable in the update and, consequently, the most valuable.
Here’s how you can unlock the Priceless Shrimp in Adopt Me.
Getting the Legendary Priceless Shrimp in Adopt Me
The Legendary Priceless Shrimp cannot be purchased directly from the Summer Festival event shop, unlike the other collectibles featured in the event. As mentioned, getting your hands on the Priceless Shrimp entails purchasing the Emperor Shrimp and collecting five Priceless Jewels. By doing so, the Emperor Shrimp will transform into the Priceless Shrimp.
Unlocking the Emperor Shrimp is straightforward; you can buy it from the event shop for 38,000 Doubloons. Doubloons can be earned by completing activities related to the Summer Festival, such as Buccaneer Band, Beach Bonfire, and Treasure Defense. You also have a chance of getting them from the Treasure Tides Treasure Chests.
As for the Priceless Jewels, you can only get them from the Treasure Chest available during Treasure Tides. Every two hours, there will be a shift in the tides in the event area, causing Treasure Chests to appear on the shore. From these chests, you have a 16.67% chance of getting the Jewels. Since you can only get one Priceless Jewel per day for the week, you must play at least five days to acquire the Jewels.
After that, go to the Shrimp Trader in the event area to transform your Emperor Shrimp into the Legendary Priceless Shrimp.
Treasure Chest contents
Treasure Chests acquired during the Treasure Tides offer various precious rewards that can help you unlock new items or simply be useful by themselves. You can unlock Treasure Chests found in the Summer Festival event area during Low Tide using Treasure Keys, an item purchased for 550 Bucks from Arnie.
Opening a Treasure Chest has a chance to yield one of the following items:
- 3,000 Doubloons
- 5,000 Doubloons
- Legendary Regal Chest
- Rare Age-Up Potion
- Rare Pet Egg
- Ultra-Rare Priceless Jewel
FAQs
How can I get the Legendary Priceless Shrimp in Adopt Me?
The Legendary Priceless Shrimp can be obtained by trading an Emperor Shrimp and five Priceless Jewels to the Shrimp Trader.
How can I get Treasure Keys in Adopt Me?
Treasure Keys can be bought for 550 Bucks from Arnie at the Summer Festival.
When will the Summer Festival end in Adopt Me?
The Summer Festival is expected to end on August 1, 2025.
