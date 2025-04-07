Adopt Me Cherry Blossom Festival guide

With the arrival of spring, Adopt Me has introduced the Cherry Blossom Festival, celebrating the season of Sakura. Added to the title on April 4, 2025, this limited-time event features rare and exclusive items that will only be accessible for the duration of the event. Players are tasked with collecting Cherry Blossoms during the event period, which can be used as currency to purchase various items. The event is scheduled to end on May 2, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Cherry Blossom Festival in Adopt Me.

An overview of the Cherry Blossom Festival in Adopt Me

The Cherry Blossom Viewing Area (Image via Roblox)

The Cherry Blossom Festival can be accessed on Adoption Island or teleported to by using the event menu on the HUD. This event adds East Asian-inspired elements to the map, such as a pagoda, torii gates, and more. The most prominently featured Pet of the event is the Sakura Spirit, a dragon-like Pet available using Robux.

You can interact with the various kiosks to purchase the featured elements using Cherry Blossoms, the event currency. The currency can be acquired through a special minigame called Sakura Swoop, found in the large pagoda at the center of the event area.

Sakura Swoop is held every few minutes and involves using a glider to fly through Sakura Rings and building up a combo meter. The higher the combo, the larger your high score, and the more Cherry Blossoms you earn.

An alternative way to get Cherry Blossoms is to visit the Cherry Blossom Viewing Area, which serves as the event’s AFK area. Here, you will earn 25 Cherry Blossoms for every 15 seconds you spend in the location.

These elements will remain accessible for the rest of the month, before expiring on May 2, 2025.

All purchasable Cherry Blossom Festival items

The Cherry Blossom Festival pets (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a list of all the items that can be bought using Cherry Blossoms and Robux in the Cherry Blossom Festival:

Common Bakeneko: 3,650 Cherry Blossoms

3,650 Cherry Blossoms Common Sakura Earrings: 450 Cherry Blossoms

450 Cherry Blossoms Common Mech Flying Disc: 600 Cherry Blossoms

600 Cherry Blossoms Uncommon Pink Twintails: 1,250 Cherry Blossoms

1,250 Cherry Blossoms Uncommon Taiyaki Chew Toy: 1,700 Cherry Blossoms

1,700 Cherry Blossoms Uncommon Soy Sauce Stroller: 10,000 Cherry Blossoms

10,000 Cherry Blossoms Rare Kage Scarf: 3,150 Cherry Blossoms

3,150 Cherry Blossoms Rare Blossom Propeller: 5,500 Cherry Blossoms

5,500 Cherry Blossoms Rare Sunrise Hang Glider: 35,000 Cherry Blossoms

35,000 Cherry Blossoms Ultra-Rare Kage Crow: 75,000 Cherry Blossoms

75,000 Cherry Blossoms Ultra-Rare Sakura Scythe: 5,000 Cherry Blossoms

5,000 Cherry Blossoms Ultra-Rare Wing Hang Glider: 55,000 Cherry Blossoms

55,000 Cherry Blossoms Legendary Sakura Spirit: 1,000 Robux

1,000 Robux Legendary Sakura Hang Glider: 90,000 Cherry Blossoms

FAQs

When will the Cherry Blossom Festival end in Adopt Me?

The Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to end on May 2, 2025.

How to get the Legendary Sakura Spirit in Adopt Me

The Legendary Sakura Spirit can only be purchased for 1,000 Robux.

How to earn Cherry Blossoms in Adopt Me

Cherry Blossoms can be acquired through the Sakura Swoop minigame or the Cherry Blossom Viewing Area.

