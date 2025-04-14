Adopt Me Cherry Blossom Festival: Toykyo guide

The second week of the Adopt Me Cherry Blossom Festival is here, bringing new Pets, accessories, vehicles, and more. This update was implemented to the game on April 11, 2025, and it is expected to remain active until May 2, 2025. Players can experience the new Tear Up Toykyo minigame that rewards Cherry Blossoms, giving them another way to earn the event-exclusive currency.

Ad

Let’s go over the details of the second update added as a part of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

An overview of the Cherry Blossom Festival: Toykyo in Adopt Me

The new Kappakid Pet (Image via Roblox)

Toykyo is the main focus of the second week of the Cherry Blossom Festival. This mini-city is a part of the Tear Up Toykyo minigame, which can be accessed from the Festival hub area found on Adoption Island. You can reach this location by teleporting from the on-screen icon or going to the pink side of the Adoption Island.

Ad

Trending

Tear Up Toykyo is a minigame centered around destroying the myriad of elements found in the aforementioned city. In this mode, you can run around the special event map on a Kaijunior’s back to destroy every piece of breakable item available. You can use speed boosts to achieve your destructive goals faster. The more efficiently you break the place apart, the more Cherry Blossoms you earn.

Destruction helps you grow as a Kaijunior, acting as a form of progression for the minigame. Furthermore, there is a multiplayer element to this event as well, as you can receive a Crown for your efforts. Keeping the Crown until the end of the round makes you the winner of the match, earning you bonus Cherry Blossoms.

Ad

Also read: Adopt Me Cherry Blossom Festival guide

New pets and items

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Week 2 of the Cherry Blossom Festival adds two new Pets and multiple accessories and collectibles to the event. Aside from the event-exclusive vehicle, every element can be bought using Cherry Blossoms.

Ad

Here are the two Pets you can buy with Cherry Blossoms:

Legendary Super Saru: 135,000 Cherry Blossoms

135,000 Cherry Blossoms Rare Kappakid: 43,000 Cherry Blossoms

The following items can be bought from the hub area of the Cherry Blossom Festival:

Rare Magic Girl Grappling Hook: 3,700 Cherry Blossoms

3,700 Cherry Blossoms Ultra Rare Flying Cloud Vehicle: 175 Robux

175 Robux Ultra Rare Spiky Blue Hair: 9,0001 Cherry Blossoms

9,0001 Cherry Blossoms Ultra Rare Ninja Collar: 7,300 Cherry Blossoms

7,300 Cherry Blossoms Uncommon Magic Wing Badge: 1,900 Cherry Blossoms

To get everything in Week 2 of the Cherry Blossom Festival, you need a total of 199,901 Cherry Blossoms.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When will the Adopt Me Cherry Blossom Festival end?

The Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to end on May 2, 2025.

How to get the Legendary Super Saru in Adopt Me

The Legendary Super Saru can be bought from the Cherry Blossom Festival for 135,000 Cherry Blossoms.

How many Cherry Blossoms are needed to get everything in Adopt Me Cherry Blossom Festival Week 2?

Getting everything in Week 2 of the Cherry Blossom Festival requires you to collect 199,901 Cherry Blossoms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024